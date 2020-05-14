PONCA, Neb. — Dixon County voters decided a county race and city measures in this week’s primary election.
The all-mail election received 2,007 ballots. The total included 1,487 Republicans, 400 Democrats, three Libertarians and 117 nonpartisan.
In the Republican primary for District 2 county supervisor, the final totals were Deric Anderson 183, Bill Koch 68 and Iris Dutton 40.
In the Wakefield Ward I race, the finish was Ross Hansen 109, Steven H. Greve 26, Michael Wirth 12 and one write-in vote.
In Clark Township, voters approved a tax levy measure 29-18.
In Wakefield Township, voters passed a tax levy measure 223-98.
In Newcastle, voters rejected a sales tax measure 63-50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.