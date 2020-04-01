Church Returning To Drive-In Services

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing many stores, businesses and churches to find new ways of carrying on in the coming months.
However, Christ the King Lutheran Church of Yankton is looking at an old method to bring its congregation back together.
Starting Palm Sunday and running through the rest of April, the church will be offering a drive-in service at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday.
Pastor Dani Jo Bierwagen told the Press & Dakotan that the church will have a physical presence for its congregation.
“In addition to the livestreaming stuff, which we’ve had to do because of the COVID-19, we’re going to broadcast the services at our parking lot via radio transmitter,” Bierwagen said. “You have to kind of find a sweet spot where you can hit the whole parking lot, but you don’t want to interfere with any commercially licensed radio station because that would be in violation of FCC regulation. We found that sweet spot, we’ve got a transmitter that will do it just right and the idea is the worshippers will drive up in their cars, leave their windows up, tune into FM 98.9 and listen to the service in their cars.”
While the situation driving the church to a drive-in service is unprecedented in modern times, the style of service has previously been performed on that very location.
“Christ the King is actually located at the very place where the Yankton Drive-in movie theater was,” Bierwagen said. “In the ‘60s, the pastor from Trinity Lutheran every Sunday at 8 a.m. had services at the site where Christ the King is.”
She said the drive-in idea helps overcome one major hurdle some members of the congregation have.
“It’s great to livestream, but I’ve got people who don’t have a computer, so they can’t access the worship service,” she said. “Our congregation is so loving and caring and they love each other so much. They just want to get together. This isn’t going to be the way it usually is, but I think it will be the next best thing. We’ll at least be able to wave at each other through the windows and all be together in one place for a worship service.”
For now, plans are to conduct the drive-in services through the end of April.
However, Bierwagen said that if the concept works well, it may be brought back in less complicated times in the future.
“I have a friend who is a pastor in Iowa, and they do it all summer long,” she said. “Sometimes people like to just be casual in the summer and come to worship services (where they) don’t have to worry about the kids acting up, they can bring their dogs along, they can bring their thermos of coffee along if they want, they don’t have to work on their hair and makeup. There’s people that just like that option in the summer time, so we might continue to use it even when we don’t need to.”
Bierwagen said this project hasn’t been a single-person effort.
“This has taken an incredible team of people to pull this off — even the livestreaming,” she said. “My husband has become a cameraman. The Praise Band has continued to gather together while standing as far apart as they can to remain safe in order to provide music for the services that we’ve been doing and that we are going to continue to do.”
She added that she is going to be there, front and center, for the congregation, rain or shine.
“We’re going to put together a platform for me to stand on so that people can see me,” she said. “I want to be outside. I’m all in, no matter what the weather is. I’m going to be out there so I can see my people and I want to bring them the word of hope they’re hungry to hear.”
(0) comments
