G-V Students Turn RBD Funds Into ‘Fields Of Dreams’

GAYVILLE — For three days, Gayville-Volin students were engaged in some serious trash talk.
The young people collected trash Aug. 19-21 throughout Riverboat Days (RBD) in Yankton. The annual festival draws an estimated 100,000 visitors — with an accompanying pile of garbage left behind at Riverside Park and other venues.
“We have organizations who volunteer to help, but for this group to come out for all three days of Riverboat Days is pretty amazing,” said RBD board member Jake Hoffner.
In the end, the Gayville-Volin students cleaned up in more ways than one.
Last week, the RBD board of directors awarded $3,000 to the group for their collection effort to keep the venues safe and clean.
In effect, one man’s trash became another man’s treasure: in this case, $3,000 for Gayville-Volin “fields of dreams” — baseball and softball fields — and two Eagle Scout projects.
Troop 180 Scoutmaster Alison Brown Larson coordinated the Gayville-Volin students and Scouts for the RBD clean-up effort.
The RBD board relies heavily on volunteers to make the festival run smoothly 24/7, said co-chair Michele Termansen. Those tasks include behind-the-scenes operations such as collecting the full bags of garbage containers and bags, as well as picking up the loose trash on the ground.
“We went through 4,800 garbage bags (this year),” she said. “It’s getting more difficult to find people to cover the entire weekend.”
Co-chair John Kraft agreed. “It’s a lot of work, and it’s really important to keep up with the sanitation side of it,” he said.
The RBD board wants to show its appreciation to organizations and other volunteers who make the events a success, Kraft said.
“We offer opportunities for groups,” he said. “Part of our goal is to help the community. We get a little bit of help from these groups, and we want to help them get better.”
The RBD sees the donations as a way of giving thanks, Hoffner said.
“They helped us Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We pay $1,000 a day, so we gave them $3,000 total, and they were happy as can be,” he said. “We have had quite a few groups who have done this, but they’ve gotten so busy over the years (and now aren’t available).”
GETTING THE WORK DONE
The G-V clean-up crews worked shifts of 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday of Riverboat Days, Brown Larson said. Besides picking up the full garbage bags, the young people collected aluminum cans from the sites.
The Gayville-Volin group combined the baseball and softball players ranging in ages 4-17, Brown Larson said. They are raising funds for their respective fields to install turf, seating, shade coverings and combination concessions/crow’s nest/restroom facilities.
“We are also currently building an arboretum with a possible disc golf field,” she said. “After the field and arboretum projects are complete, we will be looking at an outdoor wellness area, outdoor musical instruments and a walking path to connect all features together. Nothing has been finalized.”
As Troop 180 Scoutmaster, Brown Larson works with Eagle Scout candidates Carter Barron and Will Pirak. The two Life Scouts worked with the RBD trash collection to raise funds for their Eagle Scout projects.
Barron’s project consists of collecting plastic, which in turn is made into plastic benches that will be placed around the Gayville and Volin communities. Many of the benches will be located around the baseball and softball fields.
“He is now raising funds to permanently put some in concrete,” Brown Larson said. “His original plan was four benches, but he has collected plastic for and received 20 benches already.”
Pirak is constructing a Gaga ball pit for the Gayville-Volin school. Gaga is played in a large fenced-in area, generally shaped as a hexagon or octagon. The pit usually consists of flat walls on top of a smooth surface, with the game using one of various types of balls.
In addition, Scouts will also use funds for a trip and for helping with several community projects, such as constructing a Gayville park shelter, Brown Larson said.
For Pirak, the RBD clean-up represents a community outreach project. He was unable to work this year’s Riverboat Days because of schedule conflicts, but he worked last year.
“I worked one day, and I had the graveyard shift where I think it was like midnight to three (o’clock),” he said. “I rode around on a lawn mower with a trailer and picked up full cans and garbage bags.”
As for his Eagle Scout project, Pirak hopes to finish the Gaga ball pit in the near future so others can start using it.
In terms of the RBD clean-up, Brown Larson credited a true team effort that went beyond the young people.
“It’s the entire community helping athletes, parents, grandparents and community members who have no direct ties to the projects, but people who want to support their youth and their community,” she said.
In addition, athletes have raised $12,000 through candy bar sales, received grants from the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals and received grant assistance from local businesses, she said.
FIELDS OF DREAMS
Gayville-Volin Superintendent Jason Selchert commended the students’ effort and community support for the RBD clean-up and other projects.
The fundraising ties into building a new baseball field and upgrading a softball field. In addition, the G-V district has constructed a new football stadium and has a nine-year-old track which recently received surface recoating.
“This is the second year that Gayville-Volin students have volunteered at RBD to pick up trash during the event,” Selchert said. “This year, we struggled to get all the slots for garbage pickup filled, so the Eagle Scouts picked up the slack and did additional times to help out the causes.”
The current field is being built with fundraising, and the school district has offered the land and the upkeep needed for the facility, Selchert said. The project has raised $120,000 of its $155,000 goal to finish the project except for needed lighting, which will be an additional and/or future project.
“Current baseball/softball players and their families have graciously donated their time in order to raise the RBD funds,” he said. “The sign-up times were coordinated by Alison Brown Larson, and she has been very instrumental in identifying funding opportunities and raising the funds.”
Besides the fundraising efforts such as the RBD cleanup, the Gayville-Volin school board has pledged additional support, Selchert said.
“Along with offering the land for the baseball field and future upkeep, the school has dedicated $75,000 to the project, if needed. So far, that hasn’t been needed, but we are grateful for their generosity,” the superintendent said.
“Along with this project, the school has put $40,000 in upgrades on the current softball facility that will house softball for the high school this spring. This will be our first time offering the sport in coordination with the SDHSAA.”
Because of the time of year and number of teams utilizing the facility, a plan was derived to add field turf to the softball infield, Selchert said. The fundraising group was challenged to raise half of the funds for the field turf, with the other half being funded through the district budgeting process.
Selchert commended the scouting efforts beyond the RBD cleanup.
“The school and community have benefited from Eagle Scout projects,” he said. “Darien Rabe finished his project, which was a grilling center at the athletic complex, and Brett and Derek Pirak finished a project that provided a sign at the entrance of the town. Carter Barron is working on a bench project, and Will Pirak is engaged in building a ball pit for the current elementary playground.”
The RBD board seeks to strengthen the partnership between the annual Yankton festival and the many volunteers who make it possible, Hoffner said.
“Without them, we would be in a lot of trouble. We just like to have organizations, especially one with kids, get the money,” he said.
RBD visitors are generally very good about maintaining clean venues, but garbage cans, sacks and containers still need picking up and hauling away, Hoffner said.
“It’s so important for us to maintain a good image for the community and all the visitors,” he said. “Riverboat Days is a large operation, and we have a wide variety of organizations and other volunteers who come from all over the area.”
For Brown Larson, helping RBD has in turn made dreams become reality for her communities and way of life.
“I am passionate about these projects and creating a place where people can live, learn, work and play,” she said.
