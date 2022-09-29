G-V Students Turn RBD Funds Into ‘Fields Of Dreams’
Buy Now

Yankton Riverboat Days co-chair Michele Termansen presents funds to Eagle Scout candidates Will Pirak (center) and Carter Barron. In appreciation for Gayville-Volin students’ cleanup assistance during Riverboat Days, the RBD board donated $3,000 for Gayville-Volin ball fields and the Eagle Scouts’ projects. 

 Courtesy Photo

GAYVILLE — For three days, Gayville-Volin students were engaged in some serious trash talk.

The young people collected trash Aug. 19-21 throughout Riverboat Days (RBD) in Yankton. The annual festival draws an estimated 100,000 visitors — with an accompanying pile of garbage left behind at Riverside Park and other venues.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.