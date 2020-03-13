MMC To Offer Classes Remotely For Two Weeks

Mount Marty College has announced that it will be delivering classes remotely at its three campuses starting Monday, March 16,for a minimum of two weeks.
All campus offices, buildings, and services will remain open.
Students, faculty and staff have been advised internally as to policies, procedures, and recommendations for continuance of operations.
As announced in a statement made by the GPAC on March 13, athletics will be canceled until April 5. Mass will be unavailable to the public starting on March 14 and the play “I Hate Hamlet” has been postponed.
Sacred Heart Monastery will be closed to visitors until further notice.
“I ask you to keep the individuals and families affected by COVID-19 in your prayers, and pray for the first responders and health care professionals, including many Mount Marty alumni, who care for them,” said President Dr. Marcus Long in a message to the Mount Marty community. “Public health authorities say this illness will be with us for months or years, so let’s put our outstanding Benedictine learning community to work in being a model of health, wellness and strength in our communities.”
