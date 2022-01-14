The Yankton County Commission is set to discuss its annual load limits resolution when it meets Tuesday.
Additionally, the board will discuss ARPA fund requests from the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management, the second reading of several rezone applications and various medical cannabis permit applications. Several department heads are slated to give quarterly reports, and an executive session regarding litigation is scheduled.
The County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center.
