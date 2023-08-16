POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owners. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Robert Reid Jr., 32, of Yankton was arrested Tuesday at 4:48 p.m. on a bench warrant issued by Yankton County for breach of conditions without order on possession charges.
ACCIDENTS
• No accidents were reported.
INCIDENTS
• The Sheriff’s department received a call Tuesday at 10:43 a.m. of a theft near 303rd St. and 447th Ave. in Volin.
• Police received a report Tuesday at 2:48 p.m. of vandalism or intentional damage of a parked vehicle on Douglas Avenue.
• The Sheriff’s department received a call Tuesday at 3:26 of a death at an unspecified location.
• Police received a report Tuesday at 4:11 p.m. of domestic violence on Douglas Avenue.
• Police executed an arrest warrant on a male Tuesday at 7:29 p.m. on 10th Street.
• Police received a report Tuesday at 7:32 p.m. of a theft of clothes being laundered on Elm Street. The clothes were located later by the reporting person.
• Police received a report Tuesday at 7:38 p.m. of a theft involving an 80-year-old woman who left her purse at a restaurant on W. fourth Street and returned to find it was gone.
• Police received a report Tuesday at 8:41 p.m. of a fraud or scam involving hacked online accounts and a bank account on Green Street.
• Police received a report Wednesday at 12:45 a.m. of domestic violence by a female on a male E. 11th Street.
• Police received a report Wednesday at 12:53 a.m. of vandalism or intentional damage involving an egged vehicle Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report Wednesday at 12:42 p.m. of a possible theft on E. 11th Street.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
(1) comment
Robert Reid Jr., 32, of Yankton?
The same Robert Reid Jr that on Aug. 1, 2023 was arrested for running away from police, and into the Missouri River?
For a warrant then, too.
Another example of South Dakota's excellent catch-n-release "justice" system.
I'm not sure people here realize it, but whole communities like Yankton are living in prisons, due to this revolving-door prison system, and the constant recycling of habitual criminals into those communities (which affects everyone).
