Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owners. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.

mafia.don

Robert Reid Jr., 32, of Yankton?

The same Robert Reid Jr that on Aug. 1, 2023 was arrested for running away from police, and into the Missouri River?

For a warrant then, too.

Another example of South Dakota's excellent catch-n-release "justice" system.

I'm not sure people here realize it, but whole communities like Yankton are living in prisons, due to this revolving-door prison system, and the constant recycling of habitual criminals into those communities (which affects everyone).

