Local residents’ efforts to put on a bright face during our recent social blackout have not gone unnoticed.
The Press & Dakotan would like to share your artistic expressions of community including everything from chalk murals to door and window decorations.
Some submissions will go in the printed Press & Dakotan, most will go online, but all will serve to bring a positive message to area residents during this difficult time.
Please email a photo of your work, the artist’s name and where you are from to news@yankton.net.
