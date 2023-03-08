BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension encourages landowners to consider prescribed fire as a land management tool. The South Dakota Grassland Coalition, in partnership with SDSU Extension and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, will host several free Prescribed Fire Training sessions tailored to private landowners. The spring 2023 schedule will include five evening classroom opportunities and three field day events.

A class will be held March 23 at Jo Dean’s in Yankton. Check-in and supper are from 5-5:30 p.m., and the classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

