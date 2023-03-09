PIERRE — Join S.D. Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) for a two-day, multi-state conference focused on producer education and small production operations, March 21-22 at Drifters Conference Center in Ft. Pierre.

The Upper Midwest Urban and Rural Ag Innovation Conference (UMURAI) is a premier gathering of agricultural professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts from across the region. Bringing together experts and knowledgeable leaders to discuss the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in soil health, specialty crop production, livestock management, and rural and urban agriculture.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.