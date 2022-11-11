• On Nov. 2, 2022, at about 12:10 a.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident about four miles East of Niobrara on Highway 12. A black/silver 1995 Chevy pickup owned and driven by Victor Klug of Niobrara was West bound when he stated he had been suffering from some medical issues and began sneezing when he lost control of the vehicle and ran into the guard cables. The vehicle ended up in the water along Highway 12. Niobrara and Santee Fire and Rescue assisted with the accident and the driver did not need any medical assistance.
