LESTERVILLE — The third annual Lesterville Fire & Rescue Firehouse Rib Cookoff will be held Saturday, July 17, at the Lesterville Fire Station.
Teams from fire departments will be competing for bragging rights on who can produce the best ribs. The prize for the best ribs is a FireDisc Liquid Propane Grill.
Participants will start serving ribs to the public at 4:30 p.m.
Register for rib cook-off by contacting Andy at 605-660-0212.
