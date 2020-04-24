The new addition of gardening plots is located on the south side of the 4-H grounds, and will be known as Healthy Yankton Community Garden East. Over 120 plots for this east side location will be added to the already 114 available plots at the west side location.
The Healthy Yankton crew is hard at work getting the east location up and running. We appreciate your patience in the growing pains of having two locations.
Your voices were heard as the last couple years Healthy Yankton Community Garden West has suffered from some flooding. The number of plots at that location has been reduced so that we can lower the risk of flooding for the ones that would like to keep that location for their gardening.
The benefits of gardening start with the fresh produce that you grow and all of the benefits that come with each harvest. Gardening is a welcome social distancing activity as it is usually done independently. It is hoped that you join us in this healthy activity and flourish from the benefits that come from growing some of your own food — fresh from the garden to the table.
Garden plots are 12 feet x18 feet and cost $20. You can reserve your plot by calling Angie O’Connor at 668-8590.
