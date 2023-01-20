LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Library Commission Library Development Director Christa Porter recently announced the accreditation of 29 public libraries across Nebraska.
The Public Library Accreditation process was put on hiatus for two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was re-started in 2022.
