100 Years Ago
Sunday, December 11, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 11, 1946
• People in Yankton and vicinity who saw “lightning” or a “Fourth of July rocket display” about seven o’clock last night were learning today that what they really saw was a meteor of rather unusual proportions. Some who did see the streak of light which seared the heavens described it as a small white ball which “exploded” and sent a shower of bright blue sparks earthward.
• Ill health may have prevent Vernon Kaarup, young farmer living five miles north of Wakonda, from harvesting his corn crop this fall, but neighbors and friends with helping hands and ready machines banded together last week to see that Kaarup’s corn was picked and properly stored. Forty-four men, 21 women, 20 tractors, 22 wagons and nine cornpickers were employed in the task of picking about 6,000 bushels of corn for their neighbor, working most of Wednesday and Thursday to complete the job.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, December 11, 1971
• International Night at Mount Marty College found area high school students of languages joining MMC students and faculty, and local citizens, to enjoy a variety of dances and songs, readings, and skits in French, German and Spanish.
• Members of the Rodeo Club at The University of South Dakota at Springfield competed in the final fall rodeo of the season when they traveled to Fargo, N.D. Dale Ludens of Springfield placed fourth in bull dogging to lead in men’s competition. In women’s events, Patti Stalley of Springfield split fifth place in barrel racing and finished sixth in goat tying in the final fall rodeo.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 11, 1996
• Scam artists in Nigeria who promise huge sums of money in return for people’s bank account numbers are targeting people in Nebraska. The scam has bilked $200 million from businesses and churches worldwide, according to the Better Business Bureau.
• Three publications about noted South Dakotan Rosebud Yellow Robe have been given to the University of South Dakota by a close friend of the Yellow Robe family, Marjorie Weinberg of Kings Point, N.Y. The rare publications will be housed with the Chilson Collection of western Americana in USD’s I.D. Weeks Library.
