Amid reports from across the country of waste and disorganization in COVID vaccination efforts, Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital’s (ASHH) vaccine clinics just keep clicking right along.
The mass vaccinations are a multi-step process for both patients and organizers, and could easily get bogged down if problems arise.
“There was a lot of thought put into this clinic,” retired nurse and clinic volunteer Ellen Becker told the Press & Dakotan. “I think ASHH should be very pleased because lots of people said, ‘My gosh! This is a well-oiled wheel.’”
ASHH’s COVID vaccine clinics are operated out of the old Aaron’s store at Yankton Mall to allow space for social distancing. A door monitor outside manages foot traffic in case there is a sudden influx of patients; a screener quickly checks temperatures and directs individuals to volunteers who give them vaccinations cards. Then, a volunteer directs each patient to the next available nurse for vaccination. The final group of volunteers makes appointments for the follow-up vaccination, if applicable. After that, everyone who received a shot sits for 15 minutes in the waiting area, a standard safety precaution with influenza vaccine as well.
The entire process usually takes about 30 minutes.
“I think a lot of community members are happy that they don’t have to take up a whole day to do this, they can literally come and get their vaccine on a lunch break and go back to work.” Liz Healy, Quality/Infection Prevention director for ASHH, told the Press & Dakotan. “In many places, you’re sitting in line for three hours waiting for a vaccine that you’re not sure you’re going to get. Here, you are guaranteed your first and second doses in a timely manner.”
Michael and Deb Merkwan of Yankton, who each received the second dose of the vaccine at Thursday’s clinic, said that the process was easy and quick.
“It went smooth, like last time,” Michael said. “We filled out our paperwork in advance and just came right on through. We’re just thrilled that we can get it done.”
ASHH’s vaccine clinics are planned and operated by a four-person team of specialists, including Matt Merkel, director of Pharmacy at ASHH; Jennifer Suing, quality specialist; Rochell Lundquist, Human Resources partner; and Healy, the vaccine coordinator.
“I get the information (about) what our weekly vaccine allocation will be,” Healy said. “Then we pull this core team together to find out how we can make it work.”
Every team member plays an integral role in each vaccine clinic, she said.
“From the pharmacy end of it, the vaccines come from the state, and my job, when the product arrives, is to make sure that the temperature was maintained at the optimal level,” Merkel said. “Then, I take over custody of it and make sure that the product is stored appropriately here.”
Before each clinic begins, Merkel is responsible for getting the vaccine to the clinic and making sure that it is prepared and drawn up into syringes for timely distribution to the vaccinators, he said.
Ideally, there is one dose per appointment, but as more places have the vaccine, there are more cancellations and no-shows. So far, the team has always been able to find an alternate for the vaccine, so no doses have gone to waste, Healy said.
“When we decide on clinic dates and times, and know how many doses were allocated, I will help set up the schedule,” Suing said. “When people need to schedule or move appointments, I will help with that as well as print forms and all the little things I love to do.”
Also, whenever screeners or schedulers need assistance during clinics, Suing said she jumps right in to help or answer questions.
Lundquist’s responsibilities involve staffing the clinics.
“It takes about 20 people to run a clinic smoothly, so people are able to get in and out,” Lundquist said. “We have a group of employees that are nurses, we have our retired nurses and office employees have stepped up to be our greeters. We also have a great number of community volunteers. It has been just wonderful.”
Yankton County’s Office Of Emergency Management and United Way of Greater Yankton collected lists of volunteers for the COVID vaccination effort and shared them with ASHH, she said.
“Every week, once we find out how many vaccines we’re getting, we figure out how long we need to have that clinic to in order to get all those vaccines given,” Lundquist said. “I get a schedule put up of what positions are needed and the times of the vaccine clinics, and I send an email out to all of our volunteers.”
Shifts are usually filled within 30 minutes, she said.
“The volunteers we have had say it’s an uplifting experience and they really enjoy it,” Lundquist said. “They are making history here. In later years, this will be something they can tell people they were a part of.”
All team members do a little bit of everything during clinics, stepping into many roles whenever they are needed, Suing said.
“They make this sound super easy,” Nathan Johnson, ASHH Communications & Public Relations Partner, told the Press & Dakotan.
Vaccine allocations are increasing from about 200 doses to sometimes more than 800 administered in a single day, he said.
“Last Friday, we did more than 840 doses, triple our usual allocation,” he said. “They got word that that was going to happen about a week beforehand and they had to get staff to do triple the usual doses.”
Another factor involved in the planning is that the different vaccines are not prepared the same way, Merkel noted.
“With the Moderna, you get 10 doses in a vial and they are pretty much ready to go right away,” he said. “The Pfizer product is a little more complicated because you have to drop saline and then the vaccine has to be diluted, and you only get six doses out of a vile. It’s quite a bit more time consuming.”
A slowdown in the syringe-filling process, could easily bottleneck the whole operation, said Merkel, who also fields his own skilled set of volunteers for the task.
“I think, one of the biggest reasons we are so successful in our clinics is that the team is so engaged.” Suing said. “We are here for the people and we really feel that it is such a blessing to be a part of this.”
Recently, team members talked about having a photo taken of the four of them to look back on these COVID clinics in later years, Lundquist said.
“It would be a picture for us to remember this in 50 years, when we’re telling our grandkids that this was our team and this is what we did,” she said.
———
For more information, visit www.avera.org/services/primary-care/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine/ or call 877-AT-AVERA between 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday–Friday and 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.