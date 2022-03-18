There will be a free Medicare 101 education event at 6 p.m. on March 24 at JoDean’s. This is an education-only event. There is no selling. Come learn how Medicare works, when you should sign up, and have your questions answered.
Supper will be served. Seats are limited. Call Missouri River Associates, LLC, to RSVP at 605-665-6885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.