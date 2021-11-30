MMU’s Vespers Returns To Marty Chapel This Weekend

For the first time since the pandemic began, the doors of Yankton’s Bishop Marty Chapel are open and the community is welcome to attend Mount Marty University’s (MMU) annual Vespers ceremony.
Vespers is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel, located on MMU’s campus at 1005 W. 8th St. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not necessary for admission, and masks are required.
Vespers is part of the Liturgy of the Hours, which is something monastics pray, and is more of a ceremony than a show or a performance, Brandon Connell, MMU Director of Choral Activities, told the Press & Dakotan.
“It involves singing, hearing Scripture and community prayer,” he said. “This is a little bit more in a concert style, but it’s still very much a sacred service.”
At Sunday’s Vespers, the MMU Choir will present the story of Christ’s birth through Scripture and song, he said.
“To see young people deliver Scripture, to read the readings, to sing the songs and to really lead the whole service really does restore your gratitude and your faith in the future,” Connell said.
In a change from recent years, organizers have dispensed with requiring tickets this year to underscore the welcoming spirit of the event, he said.
“We feel strongly (at MMU) — one of our core values being hospitality — that we ought to open our doors, especially since it’s been a couple difficult years for people,” Connell said. “We hope that more people will come. We hope that people feel more and more welcome to get out and see others in the public. This is a great opportunity to use our Christian heritage and our beautiful heritage of music.”
Sunday’s concert will be the first public use of the chapel since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The chapel’s doors were closed to the public in early 2020 out of health concerns for the Benedictine Sisters for whom it was built.
Last year, MMU’s choir performances were moved to other venues and Vespers was held in Yankton’s St. Benedict Church.
“It’s nice to be back in the chapel, to have it be this community’s beautiful monastic space,” he said, noting that many of the sisters of the Sacred Heart Monastery will also be in attendance.
Anyone interested in the event should grab a neighbor, a family member or someone who’s not been out a lot and get them to a cultural and sacred event like this, Connell said.
“We invite the entire community to come to Vepers,” Connell said. “You don’t need a ticket to arrive. You don’t need to make a call to reserve a spot. It’s simply, we open our beautiful chapel and we offer this service to help people prepare for Christmas.”
Performers
Woodwind Ensemble: Tashlynne Badger, flute — Elita Eastman, saxophone and Kathryn Gerwer, clarinet.
J. Laiten and Lucy Weed Brass Ensemble: Damien Magnuson-Willman, trumpet (YHS) — Wesley Brandt, trumpet — Lauren Stiefvater, trumpet — Jessica Warnke, trombone — Dylan Ridgway, tuba (YHS) and Todd Carr, tuba.
The Mount Marty Choir: Lauren Arens — Emma Neises — Elita Eastman — Haley Gonsor — Chesney Olson — Rachel Pavelka — Brynn Dilly — Sam Soukup — Kendra Horsley — Madelyn Heckenlaible — Lauryn Bernt — Alyssa Keiser — Sarah Chmelar — Aubrey Herbolsheimer — Mitchell Noem — Kaylee Miller — Tashlynne Badger — Jackson Noem — Kathryn Gerwer — Lauren Langholdt — Joey Stibral — Rita Woodraska — Jessica Warnke — Zach Gonsor and Brandon Connell, director.
Organ played by S. Patricia Ann Toscano OSB ’71, Sacred Heart Monastery director of Music & Liturgy
———
For individuals unable to attend in person, Vespers will be recorded and broadcast on South Dakota Public Television at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and at 3 p.m. on Christmas Day.
For more information, visit mountmarty.edu or call 605-668-1539. The concert is sponsored by the Yankton Benedictines Sacred Heart Monastery.
