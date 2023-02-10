The Yankton Area Concert Association (YACA) will be starting their spring session of concerts on Sunday, Feb. 19, with an afternoon presentation of Cowboy Americana for all ticket holders for the 2022-2023 season.
The 3 p.m. concert in the Summit Center will host Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue, a family-friendly production including western hits like “Rawhide,” “Happy Trails” and “‘I’m an Old Cowhand.”
