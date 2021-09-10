100 Years Ago
Sunday, September 11, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 11, 1946
• New teachers on the college staff at Southern Normal this fall include Miss Nona F. Bair, dean of women and director of women’s physical education, and Robert J. Doxtator, head of speech and dramatics.
• Day by day it’s becoming increasingly evident that the 1946 Greyhound grid squad may be the heaviest ever to represent Yankton college and by paradox, it will probably be the slowest edition ever to wear the Black and Gold of the oldest institution of higher learning in the two Dakotas.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, September 11, 1971
• Rev. Don G. Linville has accepted the call of Yankton Baptist Church to become their pastor. Rev. Linville has pastored churches in Oklahoma and Nebraska. Rev. Linville is married to the former Margaret Moore, of Columbiana, Alabama. The family is at home at 905 W. 10th Street.
• Over 60 persons attended a dinner at the Black Steer Friday evening honoring Martin Slemp, who has completed about 10½ years of work as Yankton County director of equalization and will become Yankton city finance officer.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 11, 1996
• Sen. Tom Daschle, D-SD, voted Tuesday for a bill that would ban job discrimination about gays, but joined Republican Sen. Larry Presler in supporting legislation allowing states to bar same-sex marriage. Nebraska’s two Democratic senators were split on both issues.
• Patrick Hunhoff arrives at work four days a week without relying on his family or his scooter. Employed with the Yankton Area Adjustment Training Center, Hunhoff continues to increase his independence through the Yankton Transportation Program, Inc. The program took to the streets in June 1995. The service continues to run because of the United Way & Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.