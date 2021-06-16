The Yankton Community Library will host Lakota Artist and Hoop Dance extraordinaire Starr Chief Eagle on Monday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m.
Starr Chief Eagle will be using dance and song to share the teachings and culture of the Lakota people. Her performance encourages values such as respect, creativity, determination and self-balance.
This program is free with no registration required.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
