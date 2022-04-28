Library Foundation Seeking To Fund Facility Study

“Books are Just the Beginning.”
That’s the slogan printed on the T-shirts for sale as part of the Yankton Community Library (YCL) Foundation’s current fundraising effort.
The YCL Foundation, which is committed to promoting the growth and development of YCL, aims to commission a feasibility study to determine how well the current facility is serving the community’s needs, Robin Brooks, president of the Library Foundation Board, told the Press & Dakotan.
“Our Library Foundation exists to raise money, receive gifts and bequests, and increase public awareness of the need for a new, state-of-the-art facility,” she said, adding that Yankton’s library is a vibrant and vital part of the community.
“If a person just stops to reflect on the importance of the library, (they see) it’s a place where we hold things that are dear to our past, things that we need today in the present, and it looks into the future, ‘What am I going to need for a job? What am I going to need for my children’s education?’”
At its current location since 1972, YCL is a repository of many books and periodicals, but it has become much more over the years.
In addition to story time for young children and after-school activities for students, YCL offers teen events, adult craft nights, seed library classes, and events with performers, presenters and authors, many of them for free.
“People can check out eBooks and audio books,” YCL Director Dana Schmidt said, adding that the library can also access many other titles with the inter-library loan program. “We recently have worked on digitizing our microfilm, which will be available for the public’s use within the next couple of months.”
The COVID-19 pandemic played a large part in highlighting how important an asset the library is in the Yankton community.
“We closed in March 2020, but in that next week, we started doing curbside pickup and, I mean, it happened right away,” she said. “People were saying, ‘Can I just get some books; I need some movies,’ so we started that curbside right away and that was a huge hit. We had a lot of curbside pickups. We were running, running, running.”
While closed, YCL fulfilled more than 500 curbside pick-ups and had more than 5,000 items checked out during April 2020.
The library reopened in June 2020, but despite the limited hours, patrons made the trip to the library to use the computers, print, copy and fax, as well as have documents notarized, Schmidt said.
“I definitely think people felt it as soon as we were closed,” she said. “They noticed the importance of the library and how easy and nice it was to have that (mostly) free resource there for all those different things.”
Visitors and new residents also use the library, Brooks noted.
“When we have sporting events in town, we usually see people from out of town that want to use the computers or they have downtime between games and want to be in a nice space,” Schmidt said. “We also get a lot of people that are new to town, and this is one of the first places they come. I think it gives them a sense of community right away and connects them to different resources.”
However, as the services at libraries have changed over the decades, so have the facility needs.
Space is the biggest issue facing the library at this time, Schmidt said.
“If you look at our shelves, all the shelves are very full and we’re constantly adding new items,” she said. “In order to do that, we have to keep taking items out and keep weeding.”
The digital age has helped with space in some ways. Electronic resources don’t have to be stored physically, but patrons require more space, particularly gathering space, Schmidt said.
“The programs that we had last summer, we had the Zoo Man here and I think we had 199 people in that meeting room,” she said. “It just shows that people are interested, and they want to come and see, but it’s a tight space when you have that many people here.”
Also, there are community groups that reserve rooms at the library for their meetings, which must be managed so they don’t conflict with other activities, Schmidt said.
Another thing to consider is that the current library building needs updates, she said.
“The building is 50 years old and there are a lot of bigger issues that are coming up, like, the roof needing to be repaired and some plumbing and electrical that just needs to be updated,” Schmidt said. “We don’t highlight where our downsides are. We try to make the best of what we have, so people coming in here just see the good things.”
The ability to offer more technology could pave the way for a computer lab and classes, she said.
“I’d love to have more technology as far as maybe smart boards or 3-D printers, and I’d like to see a dedicated space for children to be able to use computers and technology,” Schmidt said. “We help a lot of people with the ‘digital divide’ — people that can’t afford to have their own computer or internet connection at home. We help them fill out applications and do schoolwork.”
Schmidt said she has always felt that the library is the heart of the community, and the community is growing.
“Our city wants to grow, and our minds want to grow,” Brooks said. “Growth happens within dynamics of change, and we want the library to be a dynamic place.”
