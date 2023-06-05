South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Indigenous will headline the entertainment set for the third Annual 605 Unity JAM in Wagner on Sunday, June 11.
Indigenous is an American blues rock band that travel nationwide. The band has shared the stage with artists such as B.B. King, Santana, Bonnie Raitt, Joan Baez and others. The band grew up on the Yankton Indian Reservation in South Dakota. They have won three Native American Music Awards and have appeared on “CBS Saturday Morning,” “Austin City Limits” and “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.”
Other entertainers to also be featured throughout the day include: Kara Hanan, Dakota Back Roads, Uncle Roy and the Boys, Phil and Friends, Sioux Falls entertainer Koby Jordan, as well as The Polka Kings. Additional activities for this event feature a youth fishing derby, a youth pow-wow, recognition of area veterans and police officers, a kolache eating contest, carnival games, a cardboard box boat race, a dash for money for children and a Czech dance demonstration by the Tabor Dancers.
The 605 Unity JAM is held at the Wagner Lake, on the west side of Wagner and begins at noon. An open air church service is also held at 10:30 a.m. and everyone is invited to attend. Arts and craft vendors, informational booths, Unity Buffalo public art and food vendors are also a part of the event.
