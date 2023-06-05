South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Indigenous will headline the entertainment set for the third Annual 605 Unity JAM in Wagner on Sunday, June 11.

Indigenous is an American blues rock band that travel nationwide. The band has shared the stage with artists such as B.B. King, Santana, Bonnie Raitt, Joan Baez and others. The band grew up on the Yankton Indian Reservation in South Dakota. They have won three Native American Music Awards and have appeared on “CBS Saturday Morning,” “Austin City Limits” and “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.”

