100 Years Ago
Friday, October 27, 1922
• Hope that concreting may start on the pedestals for the Nebraska approach to the Meridian bridge tomorrow was expressed at the bridge office today. A week without bad fortune should then see the work well toward completion and the close of concreting on the bridge.
• Robert Huber reports the completion of corn picking operations on his farm north of Yankton with 90 acres yielding 45 bushels per acre.
75 Years Ago
Monday, October 27, 1947
• On display is the chassis for the fire truck equipment which is being purchased by the Volin Fire Department with funds provided by farm residents in the community. The chassis is a 2-ton 1947 Chevrolet and was purchased by the Pfeiffer Chevrolet Co. at Yankton.
• American Red Cross chapters in South Dakota will aid the war department in locating next-of-kin in disposition of World War II dead, it was announced by State Relations Officer Emerson G. Stephens, Pierre. Stephens said it is expected that the plan will extend over two years and the Red Cross will be called upon to locate between 6,000 and 8,000 next-of-kin of 250,000 war dead now overseas.
50 Years Ago
Friday, October 27, 1972
• The third of Hillcrest golf teacher Bob Marchand’s boys, Jim Binder, Jr., has abandoned a fabulous amateur golf career to embark on a course of “play-for-pay” golf, he announced yesterday. Jim Ahern and Jim Cihak preceded him. Binder will play a series of professional tournaments in Georgia during the months of November and December.
• Oakland Athletic World Series hero Dick Green, who spent a number of his formative years in Yankton, will be the guest speaker at the annual South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association Hall of Fame dinner, which will be held in Yankton on Nov. 28, according to Chamber of Commerce Athletic Committee chairman Don Modereger.
25 Years Ago
Monday, October 27, 1997
• Susan Littlefield recently became the newest member of the Yankton Volunteer Fire Department. Littlefield is also the department’s first woman member. Littlefield previously served with the Apple River, Wis., Rural Fire Department.
• The typical teacher in South Dakota’s public schools has more experience and works more hours than the national average, according to a report by the South Dakota Education Association. However, the percentage of South Dakota teachers with at least a master’s degree is slightly lower than the national percentage, the teachers’ union reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.