The Yankton Community Library has announced it is offering light therapy lamps for checkout.
Shorter days got you down? Light therapy lamps mimic natural outdoor lighting with 10,000 lux. They may help to improve your mood and energy when added to your regular self-care routine. With safe and consistent use, light therapy can help alleviate symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), depression, jet lag and dementia, as well as help those adjusting their schedules. Consult your doctor if you have questions.
There are two lamps available for check out. Each lamp can be checked out for two weeks at a time with an adult card.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
