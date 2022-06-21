It’s no secret that the Lewis & Clark Lake area has been growing in popularity as more residences, businesses and camping options appear at a growing rate.
But the growing popularity of this area of the county is leading to some growing anxiety amongst emergency management officials.
During Tuesday night’s regular meeting of the Yankton County Commission, Paul Scherschligt, Yankton County director of Emergency Management, was joined by other emergency officials to discuss a handful of issues that are concerning first responders.
“We’re not here to say, ‘No more building,’” he said. “We’re in favor of more construction, more property tax and stuff like that. But we’d like to get some information to you guys to consider some things that are going on that is getting to be what we see as a problem.”
All of the discussion points were information items, and no official actions were taken during Tuesday’s meeting.
Signage
One major issue is residents failing to pick up signage for rural addresses.
“When we’ve been going out and helping with different projects out in the county, we’re seeing that a lot of places don’t have their rural address signs or their address sign isn’t posted in the right place,” Scherschligt said. “Some people have long driveways and it’s on their house, yet the main road where you’d be driving by their driveway needs to be the location of the sign.”
He said that his office still has 15 signs that have yet to be picked up.
“Some of them are two years old and they haven’t picked them up yet,” he said.
Scherschligt suggested potentially tying picking up the rural signage — which is ultimately the responsibility of the property owner to erect — with the issuance of a building permit, but said he’d ultimately like a conversation on how to better inform the public about picking their signs up.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said he’s been monitoring how other counties have handled un-signed rural addresses.
“The Boy Scouts have gone out and ended up putting these up, or there’s groups that get together and this is their service project for the year,” he said. “Not everybody’s going to pick them up and we know that.”
Commissioner Wanda Howey-Fox said she’s in favor of a fine.
“Fine them $25 a month after the first 30 days,” she said. “That would certainly encourage people to do it. They have to come in at some point in time and get their tags for their vehicle or get their permit. It’s not that hard to pick up a sign.”
Commissioner Don Kettering suggested a fine of $150.
“If we send (Emergency Management) out to put it up, it’s going to cost us a lot of money,” he said.
Camper Locations
It’s not just unsigned rural addresses that first responders are having difficulties with out in the lake area.
Scherschligt said that the growing number of camper villages west of Yankton are becoming increasingly difficult to navigate.
“It isn’t so much the addressing of the campsite — we’re getting that,” he said. “If it’s being addressed off of a road, we know how to get in there, but now we’ve got 85 campsites to figure out.”
He added that many of these camper villages have an internal visual addressing system, but many are fundamentally flawed from an emergency management perspective.
“The people who put them all up had them addressed — 90% of them are addressed on the meter pole that’s on the lot or the little road you park your camper on,” he said. “They’re visible when the camper is not there, but when the camper comes in, it hides it and you no longer see that sign again.”
Scherschligt said some individuals have started putting their site numbers on awnings and in more visible places, but he’d like to see if it’s possible for new camper villages to use more visible site numbers and that it ought to be addressed at the planning & zoning level.
“We don’t want to change the ordinance, but maybe there could be a condition … that when you want to put up a trailer court, park, camper site or whatever you want to call it, that you need to put up a sign that’s right along the main road,” he said. “That’s something that’s getting really bad.”
Gated Communities
Another growing concern in the lake area is the prospect of emergency access to gated residences and communities.
Scherschligt said one camper village already fits this description.
“(The owner) I talked to personally when I went out there one day,” he said. “He has no problem putting on what we call a ‘KNOX Box.’ … The key to the building is in it and a special key — just one key — fits all. Only the fire department has one and EMS has one, but they’re able to get into the (location).”
However, KNOX Boxes are optional, and he said that the concept of gating is starting to grow in the area.
“We’re getting areas out there where they’ve got beautiful homes and they’re tired of people driving through to look, so they’re going to gate it,” he said. “Well, now how do we get in? You’ve got to have a fob or a key. That box can have a fob or a key … maybe it’s just going out to talk with them and maybe they’re more willing to do it, but if someone’s doing a development and it’s going to be a locked community, in the pre-plan it’s proper that we have a means to address that right up front.”
Scherschligt said more extreme options could be employed but aren’t necessarily the best.
“We had one gentleman say, ‘Well, just drive through the gates, I’ll fix it,’” he said. “Well, now we’ve got thousands of dollars of damage to our vehicles. I’m not saying we wouldn’t do that if somebody’s dying in there, but it’s the idea we shouldn’t have to do that.”
He said he knew of four gated areas out in the county with more planned in the future.
Truck Access and Storm Shelters
Officials also briefly brought up other items that might need addressing in the future.
Jay Cutts, a member of the Yankton Rural Fire District, said truck access on some of the narrow roads that have limited access in the lake area could be a major issue.
“We take an engine out there with around 1,000 gallons of water,” he said. “The only problem is when we start, that engine pumps 250 gallons per minute, so you have four minutes of water. We have to have tankers in behind that. We’re getting some of these campgrounds out there that there’s no way to get a tanker truck within a quarter mile of these campgrounds. Buck Street is 16 feet wide. You can’t get tankers past (the engine), you can’t get them turned around. Doe Street is even worse. There’s no cul-de-sacs. There’s no way to get access to it.”
Scherschligt said storm shelter space is also lacking in the lake area.
“I know it’s going to be more cost to the people who develop, but we’ve got all of these people out there and we’ve got no place for them to go during a storm,” he said. “We’re actually right now looking at storm shelters that you can move to different events that can hold a couple hundred people and see if maybe we can get FEMA money to help pay for it.”
He said some camping villages and campgrounds in the lake area do have shelter space, but not all — and it led to a rather disturbing situation over Memorial Day weekend when a powerful storm moved through the area, prompting a tornado warning.
“You could see the train of cars coming into town as the siren was blowing because there was no place to go, or they didn’t know where to go and they came into town,” he said. “One of the facilities in town was full of people where, in case we would’ve had a disaster, you don’t want that place to be full because we’d need it for the disaster — they all went to the hospital. I’m not saying we’ve got to say, ‘If you want to put up a campsite with 86 people, you’ve got to put up a big storm shelter.’ But we need to consider talking about that when these big developments come.”
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved updates to definitions in the county zoning ordinance;
• Approved several plats;.
• Set Sept. 9 as the date for a county employee picnic.
