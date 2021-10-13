SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Health Care Association (SDHCA), which represents Long Term Care Centers across South Dakota, held its Annual Fall Convention Sept. 21-23, 2021.
SDHCA takes pride in awarding the following individuals for their exceptional service and dedicated commitment to the long-term care profession. The following South Dakota individuals were recognized and honored at the SDHCA 70th Annual Fall Convention Awards Presentation.
• Assisted Living Administrator of the Year Award — Mary Mitzel, Good Samaritan Society, Herreid
• Administrator of the Year Award — Darla Van Rosendale, Dow Rummel Village, Sioux Falls
• Activity Coordinator Award — Marsha Moore, Aspen Grove Assisted Living, Sturgis
• Dietary Award — Mary Blau, Good Samaritan Society/Hearthstone Assisted Living, Sioux Falls
• Nursing Award — Rebecca Pedersen, Good Samaritan Society, Scotland
• Social Service Award — Amy Johnson, Clarkson Health Care, Rapid City
• Scholarship Recipient — Stormie Luna, Tieszen Memorial Home, Marion
• Millie E. Olson Award of the Year — Lucia Avila, Dow Rummel Village, Sioux Falls
• Bronze Commitment to Quality Award — Palisade Healthcare, Garretson
• Silver Achievement in Quality Awards — Aspen Grove Assisted Living, Sturgis; Avantara Mountain View, Rapid City
• Distinguished Service Award — (the late) Larry Potter, Belle Fourche
• Legend Award — Rep. Chris Karr, District 11
