100 Years Ago
Saturday, October 28, 1922
• Preliminary plans were being discussed today for a celebration and formal ceremony at the pouring of the final concrete in the bridge across the Missouri river here. The piers are complete and work was to start this afternoon pouring concrete in the pedestals on the Nebraska side. This will take about a week, and when it is done the concrete work on the big structure will be done.
• Twenty-five of the close personal friends of the late Dr. L.C. Mead, for many years superintendent of the state hospital at Yankton, have contributed a fund for an oil painting of Dr. Mead which is now being done by Janousek, the well-known artist. The portrait will portray the doctor sitting in front of the hospital, his hand resting upon his cane, in the fashion familiar and loved by his friends.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 28, 1947
• Friends will be interested to know that Dr. Jennie C. Murphy was operated on at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha, Neb., last Friday morning for a cataract on the left eye. Mrs. H.W. Rost, who accompanied Dr. Murphy to Omaha, returned last evening and reports Dr. Murphy recovering from the operation very satisfactorily.
• Robert Fejfar of the New England Distilling company told Rotarians of the various stages of making alcohol at the Yankton plant as guest speaker at the service club meeting Monday noon. Fejfar stated that about 8,400 gallons of 190 proof spirits were being made daily; and that one week’s production of the local plant nets the government approximately $450,000 in taxes.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, October 28, 1972
• Two dedicated and well-respected employees were feted at a reception in their honor yesterday as Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Post are retiring after a combined 86 years of service to the mentally handicapped at Yankton State Hospital. Ed Post has worked at the hospital a total of 44 years and his wife, Leora, 42 years.
• The European Common Market growth can mean a bonanza for South Dakota farmers and businessmen, Yanktonians were told Friday by Helmut Middelmann, embassy minister of the German Federal Republic. Middelmann, in South Dakota to speak at the University of South Dakota School of Business, spoke to members of the Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee and Chamber Board on the impact of European unity.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 28, 1997
• Monday’s plummeting stock market should not be seen as another “Black Monday” but rather a “pause” in a surprisingly good investment year, according to Yankton investment brokers. Two unprecedented suspensions in Wall Street trading Monday were forced by massive losses that produced a one-day record drop of 554 points.
• Dave Jensen relies on his nose as well as his agricultural background to manage a new pig farm designed to produce better hogs with less smell. Jensen and his partners had that in mind when they selected the site for Dakota Prairie Genetics. The farmer-owned company will produce 12,000 head of pigs a year at the farm a few miles west of Viborg.
