HURON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development has announced that Brian Ring has been selected as the new Community Programs Director in South Dakota effective July 18, 2021.
“On behalf of the USDA Rural Development South Dakota staff and myself, we congratulate Brian on his promotion to Community Programs Director,” said USDA Rural Development Acting State Director Hally Witte. “His years of experience working with Rural Development programs and South Dakotans make Brian a great asset to the leadership team as we work towards building back better together.”
Ring has been with USDA for more than 31 years and has worked in a majority of Rural Development's programs at one time during his tenure which began with Farmer’s Home Administration in the Milbank and Chamberlain county offices. Ring has held several positions during his federal career including Assistant County Supervisor, County Supervisor, Community Development Manager, Area Coordinator, and most recently as a Commercial Loan Specialist serving the Pierre area. He is also the State National Association of Credit Specialists President for South Dakota. He resides in Onida, South Dakota with his wife Sheila, and has two grown children, Lyndsey and Cordell.
You may contact Ring at (605) 301-3411 or brian.ring@usda.gov.
Rural Development's Community Programs are comprised of:
• Community Facilities Programs offer direct loans, loan guarantees and grants to develop or improve essential public services and facilities in communities across rural America. These amenities help increase the competitiveness of rural communities in attracting and retaining businesses that provide employment and services for their residents.
• Through Water and Environmental Programs, rural communities obtain the technical assistance and financing necessary to develop drinking water and waste disposal systems. Safe drinking water and sanitary waste disposal systems are vital not only to public health, but also to the economic vitality of rural America.
• USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.
For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/sd or call (605) 352-1100.
