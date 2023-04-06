Mount Marty University (MMU) will be traveling to Italy in March 2024, with tentative dates being March 1-10. The itinerary will include Venice, Florence and Rome.
Highlights on this journey will include Saint Mark’s Basilica and a gondola ride in Venice, the Duomo, Ponte Vecchio Bridge and Michelangelo’s David in Florence, world famous Italian cuisine, and the Roman Forum, Pantheon, and the Colosseum in Rome. Day nine will feature a tour of Vatican City, including the Sistine Chapel and Saint Peter’s Basilica. They will have an expert Tour Director, local guides, and transportation in a private deluxe motor coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.