HURON — More than 45 municipal officials representing nine cities gathered at the South Dakota Municipal League’s annual District 2 Meeting, held in Huron on March 15, 2023.
David Reiss, South Dakota Municipal League Executive Director, spoke about the outcome of the 2023 Legislative Session and the effect new laws will have on South Dakota municipalities. Reiss also discussed the direction and future of the Municipal League and services offered to the municipalities.
“More and more we are seeing the need to get better information out to the citizens and legislators. Municipal government provides a vast array of services, and people need to be informed of where their tax dollars are going,” said Reiss. “This type of education can only benefit municipal government. The taxpayers would be very proud of their local government if they were fully aware of how much service a municipality provides at a relatively low cost.
Amy Leon, SDML President for 2023 and City Administrator of Yankton, was also in attendance to discuss the League’s priorities and to conduct the election of District 2 officers for the upcoming year. Others in attendance were representatives of various state agencies and representatives of groups affiliated with the Municipal League.
Paullyn Carey, Huron Finance Director, was elected as District 2 Chair and Jameson Berreth, Madison City Manager, was elected as Vice Chair. As the district chair, Paullyn will act as a contact for and represent their district as a member of the SDML Board of Directors. Duties began immediately.
In other business, those attending voted to hold the 2024 District 2 Meeting in Madison.
