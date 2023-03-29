HURON — More than 45 municipal officials representing nine cities gathered at the South Dakota Municipal League’s annual District 2 Meeting, held in Huron on March 15, 2023.

David Reiss, South Dakota Municipal League Executive Director, spoke about the outcome of the 2023 Legislative Session and the effect new laws will have on South Dakota municipalities. Reiss also discussed the direction and future of the Municipal League and services offered to the municipalities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.