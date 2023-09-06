100 Years Ago
Friday, September 7, 1923
• While attending the fair in Yankton, Jack Haley parked his car in front of the City Drug Store. About ten minutes later, he returned and found it gone. Next morning, the car was found about a mile west of town on the bottom road. As Jack had just let his insurance run out, he considers himself in luck to get it back. It was in good shape.
• The relatives of C.F. Collins held a family picnic at the Collins’ farm home in Gayville Township a week ago Sunday. Some twenty auto loads were in attendance and a bountiful picnic dinner was spread on the wide lawn.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 7, 1948
• Rain showers failed to dampen the spirits of the Labor Day crowds as approximately 3,000 people attended the two-day Wagner celebration Sunday and Monday, the 48th in Wagner. Sunday, huge crowds witnessed an air fair and baseball game, plus street shows and other activities. Bloomfield, Nebraska, defeated Wagner 10 to 6 in the baseball affair. Monday’s festivities started with a morning parade and business floats and children’s kitty and pet entries.
• Cloudy skies were appropriate today as the long summer holiday ended for Yankton’s school-bound youngsters and they reported to their schools for classwork once more. Beginning the 1948-49 term today were all of the city’s public grade schools and the high school, Sacred Heart and St. John’s parochial schools, and Mount Marty High School and junior college. The St. John’s school has been organized for the first time this year.
50 Years Ago
Friday, September 7, 1973
• Percy Archambeau of Greenwood was elected Yankton Sioux Tribe Chairman Thursday for a two year term along with a new slate of tribal officers in a general election on the reservation. With the exception of secretary Evelyn Black Moon, who was unopposed, Archambeau received the highest number of votes on the non-partisan tribal election ticket.
• Portions of the New Testament will be distributed to all Yankton homes Sunday afternoon by Christians of various denominations in Yankton as part of the Key ’73 program. Formation of Bible study groups is also planned as a follow-up to distribution.
25 Years Ago
Monday, September 7, 1998
• No paper
