Dire Outlook Offered For The Drought

The prospects appear dim that the Yankton region will pull out of drought by next spring, according to climate and agriculture officials.
During Thursday’s monthly conference call, they pointed to the deeply worsening drought across the Rockies and Central Plains.
“There are concerns if the dry conditions continue into fall,” said Dennis Todey with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and a former South Dakota state climatologist.
The situation has reached levels not since the Dust Bowl of the 1930s, according to Doug Kluck with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Kansas City.
“Based on the months from mid-April through mid-August, it’s hard to believe we’re comparing it to years like 1936,” he said.
The NWS in Sioux Falls released precipitation comparisons for the period of April 1-Aug. 16. Based on the figures, Yankton set a new record for drought, while Vermillion, Sioux City and Tyndall registered their second lowest amount of precipitation and Menno recorded its third driest.
NWS senior service hydrologist Mike Gillispie provided these figures and current record holders:
• Yankton, with 5.60 inches, has the driest period on record compared to the previous mark of 6.64 inches in 1936;
• Vermillion, with 8.56 inches, has the second lowest total compared to 6.71 inches in 1931;
• Sioux City, with 7.83 inches, has the second lowest total next to 7.19 inches in 1936;
• Tyndall, with 7.75 inches, has the second lowest total next to 7.71 inches in 1931;
• Menno, with 7.48 inches, has the third driest period compared to 6.34 inches in 1910 and 7.19 inches in 1980.
THE NEED FOR RAIN
The Central Plains needs an extended period of precipitation to replenish the soil, Kluck said.
“The region isn’t in a good place for recharging the moisture levels, and it doesn’t look great in the near future,” he said. “What you need for the long-term recovery of soil is consistent good amounts of moisture, not five inches in an hour.”
Todey noted the need for consistent, well-timed rains.
“What we really need to happen is getting into the fall and having several larger scale systems bring a couple of inches of rain over a wide area,” Todey said. “We need two or three of these during the fall. Right now, we don’t have the ability to see much of that happening.”
The U.S. Drought Monitor has released its weekly report, showing the entire Yankton region in drought.
Extreme drought has been listed for the southern parts of Gregory, Charles Mix, Bon Homme, Yankton and Clay counties in South Dakota and in Boyd County and the northern portions of Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties in northeast Nebraska.
The rest of the region lies in moderate or severe drought, according to the weekly report.
The outlook for the Yankton region calls for a chance of rain this weekend, with amounts ranging from 0.1 inch to 4 inches. However, even a soaker won’t solve the long-term problems, according to Zachary Hoylman, the Montana assistant state climatologist.
“The drought has been extensive and persistent this summer across the Northwest and the Central Plains region,” he said. “There is very little total recharge compared to 2019.”
OTHER IMPACTS
The Dakotas and Nebraska are all well-below average precipitation, Hoylman said. In recent months, the lack of precipitation has set up extremely dry soil moisture conditions, creating short to very short topsoil moisture.
In addition, the drought has created lower levels of water in storage at the Missouri River dams, he said. The amount of stored water remains below average for this time of year, noting “it’s declining fast.”
The July runoff for the Missouri River upper basin was 34% of average, Hoylman said..
The July runoff for Fort Peck was the lowest in 123 years, and August appears to be following suit, he said. The amount in the system’s storage is falling a 500,000 acre-feet per week, he said, with the top three dams (Fort Peck, Garrison and Oahe) forecast to drop 8-12 feet below their desired levels during the next six months under current conditions.
The drought has already exerted a significant impact for the livestock industry, Hoylman said. The pasture and range conditions are worse than in 2017, he added.
“The state of range and pasture conditions has significantly limited the forage. Supplemental feed is required to maintain livestock conditions,” he said. “The price of feed has risen significantly as demand has increased.”
The majority of drought areas have seen poor to very poor range conditions, he said. In addition, stock ponds require maintenance for livestock, with water inaccessible in some areas, he added.
The drought has worsened the threat of fires, bringing with them medium to heavy smoke creating poor air-quality alerts, Hoylman said. Depending on the situation, it can be difficult to determine if areas are more affected by clouds or smoke, he added.
Any rainfall this weekend will provide a break but isn’t the long-term solution, Hoylman said.
“This chance of precipitation is to provide short-term relief, but the precipitation deficit we face for a large area that have involved over several months or, in some cases, over a year,” he said.
“Those areas with lower precipitation will require considerably more rainfall to change the conditions. The impact is already in place, and rainfall can’t alleviate those impacts.”
For most of the nation, the one-month outlook calls for equal chances of above- below or average temperatures along with below-normal to average precipitation. The three-month outlook calls for above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation.
“It’s important to get more moisture this fall for the soil,” he said. “Without rainfall as we go into winter, we can expect the drought to persist into the next year.”
The Central Plains appears headed for a return of the La Nina weather pattern, generally associated with cooler, wetter weather, Hoylman said. He anticipates the system will occur from December-February, but its impact remains uncertain.
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows the “haves and have nots,” Todey said. Those conditions become especially important looking ahead, he added.
“We start talking this time of year looking ahead to frost and freeze,” he said. “These (hot) temperatures likely push our crops ahead of their five-year average, so there is no concern about (harvesting) frozen ground. There are some concerns about soil moisture and a recharge in the northern plains, where the outlooks are not as optimistic for precipitation.”
Todey doesn’t see massive improvements for the 2022 growing season without major precipitation changes in the coming weeks, Todey said.
“Based on where we are right now and through the fall, we’re going to be dry in the northern plains,” he said. “Right now, the outlooks are leaning toward the dry side. There looks like some improvements in some areas, but the large-scale improvements in soil are slim.”
During his presentation, Hoylman spoke of the drought’s impact on mental health. Widespread anxiety is often caused by the prolonged hot and dry conditions, worry about the economy and personal finances and even the smoke, he said.
Unlike other disasters, drought takes its toll over a longer period of time, Todey said.
“Drought is a slow, stressful condition,” he said. “It’s bad for livestock and humans, not just for one day or 10 days, but 100 days and even longer.”
