Tax Cuts
mizar_21984 - stock.adobe.com

LINCOLN, Neb. — State lawmakers adjusted, then advanced to final-round debate, two tax relief measures pushed by Gov. Jim Pillen that have been described as “transformative” and “historic.”

Together, the two tax cuts, along with Pillen’s increased state aid to schools, would amount to about $6.4 billion, according to the governor’s office, in tax relief over the next six years. It has been billed as moving Nebraska from the middle of the pack in taxation nationally, to among the lowest 15 states.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.