Clay County reported eight new positive COVID-19 tests in South Dakota’s daily online update Saturday.
The county, which has reported 12 cases in the last three days, now has 27 known cases, with 14 active.
Meanwhile, neighboring Union County reported five new cases, bringing its total to 98.
Also, Yankton County reported one new case, giving it 53 overall with one new hospitalization, its fourth. The number of recoveries remained at 45.
Overall, South Dakota reported 90 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, giving the state a total of 5,277 known cases overall.
The website listed 2,095 new tests processed, the biggest one-day testing report to date. The state has processed 55,458 tests for a test infection rate of 9.5%.
Recoveries rose to 4,273. There are currently 1,029 active cases. The state’s recovery rate is 80.9%.
There are 93 people currently hospitalized. To date, 474 people have been hospitalized.
No new deaths were reported. The state’s toll remains at 65.
In Nebraska, 262 new positive tests were reported, giving the state 15,379 known cases.
Approximately 2,700 tests were processed. The state has now processes 117,700 tests with a test infection rate of 13%.
The death toll remained at 186.
