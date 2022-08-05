The City of Yankton is looking at a big budget for 2023, along with the harsh realities it entails.
On Monday, the Yankton City Commission will hold a work session ahead of its regular meeting to discuss the proposed $81,419,853 municipal budget for next year.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan the large price tag owes, in part, to some of the major projects the city is pursuing.
“We have those wastewater and water ARPA/state revolving loan fund projects, as well as two large TID (tax increment district) projects and over $1 million in airport projects,” she said. “It easily grows to that number.”
The proposed 2023 budget easily eclipses the $63,659,722 budgeted for 2022.
However, Leon said that inflation has also served to expand the budget.
“We budgeted half a million (dollars) more in our operations for things like gasoline, diesel, oil and lubricants,” she said. “Everything we do at the city is intense in terms of fuel use, and it’s gotten really expensive. Maybe that will go down, but I don’t think so, and if it does, I don’t think it’s going to be significant.”
She said utilities are another area the city has been paying more on with the rates paid rising 90% over the course of the year.
“We have to respond to that,” she said. “That had, in our budget, a $200,000 impact.”
Leon said that there are also considerations to keep in mind when it comes to the current job market.
“We are still within a tight labor market,” she said. “We have to compete with wages and health insurance.”
Summit Activities Center
Part of the proposed budget includes a hard look at some of the services provided at the Summit Activities Center (SAC).
“We’ve talked about a loss in members and a loss in revenue where we’re transferring nearly $600,000 per year from the general fund — that’s a fund we use for streets, fire, police and parks — and we have to do something different there,” she said. “Fitness has changed so much in the last 30 years that the Activities Center has been available. … In 2023, starting Jan. 1, I’m proposing that the city no longer operates the fitness portion of that facility.”
She said the city is in contact with potential third-party operators who could take over the fitness space, adding that the community has options it didn’t possess in the mid-1990s when the SAC first opened as a joint city/school facility.
“We understand that it is a disappointment for some, but we do have other facilities in our community that we didn’t have when we opened.”
Leon said the aquatics and recreational league portions of the facility will continue to operate as normal.
Mayor Stephanie Moser told the Press & Dakotan it comes down to being responsible with taxpayer money.
“It’s a difficult decision and not one we came to lightly,” she said. “We have to be good stewards of our facilities and our dollars. At this time, that’s a lot of money — over $600,000 that we have to transfer to try to keep that facility open. In crunching the numbers, it just doesn’t make sense to keep operating it at the level that we are.”
Sales Tax Growth
Leon said that the city is still expecting some growth in sales tax revenues for 2023.
“We are being conservative when it comes to what we’re proposing for growth,” she said. “We’re estimating our sales tax increase this year to be up 5% and, very conservatively, up next year 3%.”
She said that this growth is a mixed bag.
“I don’t know that it’ll keep up with the rate of inflation,” she said. “Some have even suggested, ‘Well, if we grow 5% and inflation is 8%, have we actually stepped backwards?’ My answer to that is yes. … I think we could have a bit of a slower year, economically.”
Leon said there is some good news, though.
“We have been in a good position in terms of building permit valuation in 2022, and we think that’s going to continue into 2023,” she said.
She said she will take time to remind the public what an impact shopping locally can have.
Regular Meeting
With the budget presentation coming during a work session, no official action will be taken Monday and a finalized 2023 budget will be discussed and approved in the coming months.
During its regular meeting, the commission will discuss a funding mechanism for future maintenance and upkeep of the Huether Family Aquatics Center.
The Yankton City Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at RTEC for the work session, with the regular meeting following at 7 p.m.
