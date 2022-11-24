Boys & Girls Club of Yankton and Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services have partnered to provide more access to mental health services for youth and families of the Club.
Mental Health is a priority at the Boys & Girls Club especially as they observe the effects of the pandemic on youth in the community. As the pandemic kept youth in their homes, isolation led to a lack of social interaction during formative years of their childhood. This impact was evident when examining social and academic change as youth returned to a typical day-to-day schedule. Continued partnerships with licensed agencies like Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services is key to combating this social emotional deficit.
Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services has been a partner for Boys & Girls Club of Yankton. The club has become a common meeting place for Lewis & Clark counselors and youth throughout the school year and summer. Being able to use the Boys & Girls Club site as a meeting place often means guardians do not have to be concerned about transporting their youth to sessions and meetings can be more consistent basis. Lewis & Clark professionals also lead social skills groups at the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton traditional site and Academy programs. These groups focus on teaching and practicing social emotional and positive peer interaction behaviors.
“Social skills groups have been instrumental in increasing youths’ ability to interact positively in a social setting and lead youth to success at the Club, in the classroom, and ideally, impact their contributions to the community,” said Koty Frick, executive director at Boys & Girls Club of Yankton.
In 2021 when Boys & Girls Club of Yankton received a Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative grant to expand their teen diversion program, Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health was a consistent & supportive partner. A required step in starting the youth diversion program is participating in a mental health evaluation with the youth, guardian, and licensed mental health counselor. Lewis & Clark was quick to step into this vital role and has been successful in setting up additional mental health or counseling needs of youth in this program. This partnership in diversion programming is an expansion upon their previous work with the Yankton and Clay County Teen Court programs also facilitated by the Boys & Girls Club.
“As we continue to see the needs of our youth adapt, we are grateful to have such a strong partner in Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health,” notes Frick. “We are all in this together as we work to provide accessible services, positive experiences, and ultimately great futures for youth who need us most.”
For more information about the mission and programs offered at the Boys & Girls Club visit www.greatfututuressd.org or call 605-668-9710. For more information and service options provided by Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services visit www.lcbhs.net or call 605-665-4606.
