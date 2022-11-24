Boys & Girls Club of Yankton and Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services have partnered to provide more access to mental health services for youth and families of the Club.

Mental Health is a priority at the Boys & Girls Club especially as they observe the effects of the pandemic on youth in the community. As the pandemic kept youth in their homes, isolation led to a lack of social interaction during formative years of their childhood. This impact was evident when examining social and academic change as youth returned to a typical day-to-day schedule. Continued partnerships with licensed agencies like Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services is key to combating this social emotional deficit.

