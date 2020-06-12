New Mount Marty VP Hopes To Continue Momentum

When Bill Miller arrived on the Mount Marty College campus, it reminded him of the tremendous growth he has seen at his Wisconsin college.
Miller, who just turned 52, has served more than 20 years with Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The school is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA).
He will become Mount Marty’s new vice president for academic affairs starting July 1 — the day the Catholic, Benedictine college becomes a university. He will also oversee the Watertown and Sioux Falls sites.
Miller told the Press & Dakotan this week he sees the Christian foundation of both Carthage and Mount Marty as an important similarity. He also sees the two schools moving in the same direction — onward and upward.
“When I arrived at Carthage, it had 1,400 students. Now, it has grown to more than 2,700 students,” he said. “They went from 80 faculty members to more than 170 faculty members.”
Miller sees his new school heading on the same path.
“Mount Marty is at the place Carthage was, and it has the potential to grow in the same way,” he said. “You look at the new construction on campus, the strong programs and the enrollment growth.”
The construction includes a new residence hall and fieldhouse both opening in time for the fall semester. The campus has also received new science, nursing and health care facilities, along with an upgrade to Cimpl Arena for athletics and campus events.
“I see so much of what Mount Marty has going for it, and it has found its own path forward,” he said. “Now, it’s making the transition to its next stage of development.”
Miller wants to join that growth. He brings a background in teaching, research and administration.
At Carthage, Miller served as the associate provost for program development. His work included blended and online instruction and the development of a new RN-to-BSN program.
In addition, Miller has taught widely in sociology and criminal justice, and he has co-led several study tours in Central and South America.
Miller and his wife, Colleen, currently live in Kenosha with their two daughters, Nicole and Katie.
Mount Marty President Marc Long said Miller brings the right skills to his new job.
“As we become Mount Marty University, I look forward to working with Dr. Miller and the MMU community to continue our momentum, complete our strategic plan and create the best Benedictine education for our students,” Long said.
SERVING THE REGION
Miller pointed to the Mount’s strategic plan of serving the community and region.
“One of the exciting areas for growth is with rural health and well-being,” he said. “These are strengths to build on, and we have the opportunity to leverage these strengths in new ways.”
He also sees exciting new methods of teaching courses, particularly online and other remote delivery, spurred by necessity during the pandemic.
“At Carthage, we were told on a Wednesday that we had 10 days to get remote learning up and running. It was a stressful, professional challenge,” he said.
“It was a massive and intense effort, but we were able to ride it out. It was also exciting because it forced faculty to do things differently. Now, we can take the lessons learned from it.”
The remote learning won’t necessarily go away when the pandemic ends, Miller predicted.
“They explored new (teaching) styles and new technology,” he said. “They tried new things, and they discovered better ways of teaching. I think they’ll keep using it even when they return to face-to-face instruction.”
A NEW HOME
The visit to Yankton clinched the deal, Miller said. He grew up near an Ohio community similar in size to Yankton, but he found the River City much different than he envisioned.
“I saw that Yankton has 15,000 residents,” he said. “But when I got here, I saw you have a community that’s more of a regional hub that’s built to serve a population of 50,000 to 60,000.”
Miller also liked the character of both the college and community.
“Things are so well taken care of, there’s so much pride shown throughout Yankton,” he said. “You have the historic buildings downtown, the colonial homes in the residential areas and wide streets. It’s also hard to find a pothole!”
Miller’s daughters didn’t accompany him on his initial visit, and they asked him to describe Yankton.
“Yankton is a gem of a place,” he said. “Its geography is beautiful, its people are warm and welcoming, and the town is eclectic with a blend of old and new.”
Miller will replace Sister Candyce Chrystal, who has served an interim role and will return to her role as an associate professor and chair of teacher education.
Looking forward, Miller reiterated Mount Marty’s current theme of “Momentum!”
“I just think Mount Marty has tremendous opportunities to serve Yankton and the surrounding communities, to really make an impact and be outstanding,” he said.
“Every single step, Mount Marty has seemed more and more right for me. I like the way things are here, and it’s where I want to be.”
