Yankton County Burn Ban Back On As Red Flag Warning Issued

The Yankton County burn ban that was lifted Friday was imposed again late Saturday as a Red Flag warning was issued for the region.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a Red Flag warning has been posted for noon-6 p.m. Sunday due to strong winds and low humidity.

