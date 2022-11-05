Yankton County Burn Ban Back On As Red Flag Warning Issued

The Yankton County burn ban that was lifted Friday was imposed again late Saturday as a Red Flag warning was issued for the region.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a Red Flag warning has been posted for noon-6 p.m. Sunday due to strong winds and low humidity.
The NWS said the critical conditions may spill over into Monday.
The county’s burn ban had been lifted Friday after Yankton County had received some rain overnight and the humidity picked up.
Yankton County Emergency Management Director Paul Scherschligt said the burn ban would remain on until further notice. “Weather conditions are very unstable to take it on and off,” he said in an email late Saturday.
Temperatures are expected to gradually warm in the early part of the week before plunging on Thursday. There is a chance of precipitation at mid-week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.