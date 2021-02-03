Doris Feilmeier of Hartington was announced as the 2021 Nebraska Mother of the Year®. She is the 76th woman in Nebraska to hold this honor.
Feilmeier, a mother to eight children and a manager of two service stations, dedicates her spare time to baking and quilting for family, friends, events and special occasions for those in the community and neighborhood.
Feilmeier, along with honorees from states across the US, will be recognized during the 86th National Convention of American Mothers, Inc. this May. She will also serve as an ambassador for Nebraska’s mothers during visits with members of Congress. One honoree will be named the National Mother of the Year® during the convention.
“For over 85 years American Mothers, Inc. has held the responsibility of searching for and selecting the Mother of the Year® in every state, district and territory in our country,” said Connell Branan, Board President. “Like all of the honorees before her, Doris Feilmeier now joins the ranks of Nebraska history, with the opportunity to become a part of American history as she represents the mothers in her state and is considered for the honor of 2021 National Mother of the Year®.”
For a full list of State Mother of the Year® honorees please visit AmericanMothers.org. Nominations for Mother of the Year® are accepted annually from Mothers Day through Sept. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.