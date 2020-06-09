COVID Update for June 9: Clay County Reports Four More Cases

In South Dakota’s daily online COVID-19 update Tuesday, four more positive tests were reported in Clay County, which has now seen 24 new cases in the past week.
Clay County’s (Vermillion) total number of known cases stands at 39. Also, the county has been upgraded to substantial community spread, meaning there are five or more community-acquired (non-travel related) cases in the county or a “distinct group of cases” in a particular area.
Union County (Elk Point) registered three new positive tests to bring its case total to 103.
Yankton County saw no new cases Tuesday, keeping its total at 58.
Meanwhile, the state reported three new deaths tied to COVID-19, bringing the total to 68. The deaths occurred in Lake (Madison), Minnehaha (Sioux Falls) and Pennington (Rapid City) counties. It was the first death reported in Lake County, while Minnehaha County now has 51 deaths and Pennington County six deaths.
Overall, South Dakota reported 52 new positive tests to give it 5,523 known cases to date. There were 1,340 tests processed; the state has processed 59,159 tests to date for a test infection rate of 9.3%.
The number of active cases in the state dropped below 1,000 Tuesday, with the state reporting 972 such cases.
The number of recoveries rose by 80 to 4,483, giving the state a recovery rate of 81.1%.
The total number of hospitalizations during the pandemic rose to 487, with the number of people currently hospitalized dropping by two to 90.
In Nebraska, 118 new cases were reported in information posted Monday night by the Department of Health and Human Services. The state now has 15,752 known cases.
Approximately 1,300 new tests were processed, giving the state 122,850 total tests for a test infection rate of 12.8%.
The state’s death toll remained at 188.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.