100 Years Ago
Saturday, August 25, 1923
• Four thousand Nebraskans, looking forward to the approaching day of a permanent crossing over the Missouri River at Yankton with the completion of a steel bridge, will cross the pontoon for “Omaha Day” at the Yankton County fair.
• An electrical storm, said by old timers to be the worst in Yankton’s history, struck here at 2 o’clock this morning accompanied by a 28 mile northwest wind and half an inch of rain. One city park tree was shattered. The Press and Dakotan was badly crippled by the storm, the lightning burning out some delicate mechanism on one of the Linotype machines and putting it entirely out of commission.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 25, 1948
• Motor caravans from Winner bore down on Yankton shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday for the “Winner Day” invasion in the strife for baseball supremacy, but the invaders headed for home last night and this morning disappointed in their quest for a second victory on the diamond and with the fates of their “Beat Yankton” beards still undecided.
• The body of the late Private Kenneth E. Vaughters is being returned from Manila aboard the U.S. army transport Dalton Victory, and was scheduled to reach San Francisco on or about August 12. The remains will be shipped to Avon, final destination requested by the next of kin in communication with the American Graves Registration Distribution center in Kansas City, Mo. Mary Ann Vaughters of Avon has been notified, and is awaiting further notice concerning the arrival date.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, August 25, 1973
• The price freeze notwithstanding, the American family paid $12 more last month for a market basket of farm-produced food. Figures released Friday by the Agriculture Department showed it cost a family of 3.2 persons $1,529 for food for the year ending last July, $208 more than a year earlier.
• Dexter H. Gunderson today announced that he will seek the position of South Dakota National Republican Committeeman to succeed D. Jack Gibson, Sioux Falls, who resigned. The Irene businessman indicated that his agri-business operations are in such condition that he can devote long hours working for the party.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 25, 1998
• The Yankton City Commission is just one step away from deciding whether to approve a cable television franchise for Dakota Telecommunications Group (DTG). After approving a report on DTG’s qualifications to operate a cable franchise, the Yankton City Commission approved an ordinance to grant the Irene-based telecommunications company a franchise.
• Longtime Yankton grocery store manager Al Viereck has been named Yankton City Finance Officer. During a brief executive session Monday night, the Yankton City Commission decided unanimously to offer the job to Viereck. He will take over the post previously held by Kathy Quinlivan, who left the job in June to work for Sacred Heart Health Services. Viereck will move from Yankton’s Sunshine Food Market to the city job early next month, Mayor Brad Olson said. Viereck was chosen over more than 30 other applicants for the job.
