Colleges At A Crossroads: Pandemic Puts College Degree Out Of Reach For More South Dakotans

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a three-part series
The COVID-19 pandemic has further lowered the ability of low-income and minority students in South Dakota, including Native Americans, to enroll in college, obtain a degree and gain the lifelong financial and upward mobility benefits that come with higher education.
Education experts in South Dakota and around the country are increasingly worried that the COVID-19 pandemic has further expanded the long-standing educational achievement gap in which higher-income and white students do significantly better on standardized tests and in gaining access to higher education than students from lower-income and minority families.
Katharine Stevens, a researcher with the American Enterprise Institute, called the pandemic “a catastrophe on top of a catastrophe” because learning losses, technology barriers and reduced access to education have been far greater among low-income and minority students at all age levels in America in 2020.
In 2017, only 9% of minority high school graduates from first-generation college families were considered ready for college, a percentage she expects will drop even further in 2020. Greater numbers of low-income and minority students in the K-12 system were never reached by teachers when schools went to virtual learning during the pandemic. Those learning losses will result in a lack of college readiness when those students leave high school.
“It’s been a devastating impact of COVID on America’s most vulnerable kids,” Stevens said during a webinar in December.
Other studies have shown that the pandemic has placed a much greater financial burden on low-income and minority families, many of whom rely on the restaurant, service and non-professional industries that have been hit hardest by job losses in the pandemic.
In South Dakota, that has translated to a decrease in the number of those students who were able to afford college in the fall.
Black Hills State University President Laurie Nichols said her team drilled down on data about where enrollment fell in the fall semester and found that the vast majority of losses were in lower-income and minority populations, including Native Americans.
“The students that are falling through the cracks with covid are first-generation and low-income students and that was absolutely 100% true at BH,” she said.
Nichols said she worries about potential long-term implications of a growing gap in access to higher education among marginalized populations.
“It concerns me a lot but it should be a larger concern for our state because education is such a wonderful way to raise the status of individuals economically,” she said. “You wonder if in fact this upward mobility we’ve been really working hard on, to elevate the whole economic situation in our state, if we’re actually losing ground, and I suspect this year we did lose some ground there.”
Researchers have raised several serious concerns about how the pandemic has widened the achievement gap in the K-12 system. In late April, several weeks after schools closed and shifted to online learning due to COVID-19, the Rapid City Area Schools reported that a quarter of students, many in at-risk populations, had not been contacted in any way by teachers or administrators.
The so-called “learning loss” typically associated with the summer break in K-12 education has been exacerbated by the pandemic in low-income and minority populations, experts said.
The learning challenges resulting from the pandemic have affected both prospective and existing college students, said Brian Maher, executive director of the Board of Regents who recently served as superintendent of the Sioux Falls schools.
Maher said that when the pandemic struck, public K-12 schools had to take extra steps to help the most vulnerable students and families say focused on learning after a sudden shift to online teaching.
“The families that had the most disruption as the result of online learning were our neediest families, our families who were struggling the most from a socio-ecomomc standpoint,” Maher said. “We bent over backwards to give them technology and access, and oh, by the way, we also had to make sure they had food.”
When students fall behind in high school, they have to make up that learning gap if and when they enter college, said Barry Dunn, president of South Dakota State University.
“Those children will be behind and need to catch up and we will see, I believe, for several years to come an increase in the need for remedial math, remedial English and other basic concepts that have suffered as far as learning and achievement," Dunn said.
Prior to the pandemic, about 30% of incoming freshman in South Dakota had to take remedial classes that cost about $1,000 and do not result in college credits. State data show that far fewer students who need remedial classes graduate with a degree than those who are ready for college.
Access to higher education is more challenging in South Dakota than in other states. South Dakota is the only state in the nation that does not offer a needs-based scholarship to help low-income families pay for college.
Meanwhile, low-paying jobs dominate the workforce in South Dakota, which has the third-lowest average household income in the country. In 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, 71% of employed South Dakota residents, nearly 300,000 people, made under $40,000 a year.
Ultimately, the rising cost of higher education and the further economic stresses placed on low-income and minority families may put a four-year degree out of reach for many South Dakota families, said Joe Rainboth, enrollment director at BHSU.
“It is concerning down the road; there’s definitely a disparity there that has the potential to grow larger in the future in terms of access and equity,” Rainboth said. “We may see an increasing ability to have, or have not, in education and that’s kind of scary to me.”
Sheila Gestring, president of the University of South Dakota, said Pell Grants, a federal scholarship program for low-income students, have become harder to get and less effective in covering college costs.
“The Pell Grant has not increased at the pace of cost increases; It just doesn’t cover enough,” Gestring said. “Students are seeing this gap grow and there’s an access challenge, so I really think it’s going to take an investment by our state to create needs-based financial aid in order to give these individuals opportunities, but also frankly to fuel the economy.”
Augustana University in Sioux Falls created the Journey Scholars program to provide financial help and mentoring to attract and assist students of color.
“I do wonder whether that will increasingly be the case, choosing whether or not to go to college, for students and families as they’re impacted economically by the pandemic,” Iverson said.
Concerns of a widening access gap in higher education in the state are greatest in the Native American population, South Dakota’s largest minority group.
Access to a degree was limited for Native American students before the pandemic. Only 19% of Native Americans aged 18 to 24 were enrolled in college in 2019, compared to 41% of the overall U.S. population in that age group, according to the Postsecondary National Policy Institute. College enrollment among Native Americans decreased by 7% from 2017 to 2019.
Barriers to enrolling in college and obtaining a degree go beyond the significant financial challenges faced by Native American families in South Dakota, many of which are mired in generational poverty.
Logistical challenges related to transportation, computer ownership and internet accessibility are far greater in Native communities and make it harder for students to visit or attend colleges that are typically many miles from their homes, or to connect with online financial or education aid programs, Rainboth said.
The strong connection to community and family, and to the extended family known as “tiospaye,” can also inhibit Native students from pursuing higher education away from their homes, a situation that has only worsened amid the pandemic, said Megan Red Shirt-Shaw, director of the Native Student Services program at the University of South Dakota.
“That hold to community and that hold to family is very, very strong for Native students, and then coupling that with watching a global pandemic rage through Native communities has been tremendously difficult for our Native students,” Red Shirt-Shaw said.
Red Shirt-Shaw, an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, said the lack of reliable internet access holds Native students back.
“We have students who if the wind blows in the wrong direction their internet gets knocked out, so how are they supposed to feel committed to school?” Red Shirt-Shaw said.
Her research has shown that first-generation and low-income students, including many Native Americans, are denied or delayed financial assistance for minor paperwork or contractual issues.
For example, a Native student applying for a Pell Grant may be asked to provide the tax forms of a legal guardian who is not part of the student’s life. Signing a financial aid contract can also be emotionally difficult for Natives who have an uneasy historical relationship with the federal government, she said.
