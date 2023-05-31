Petitions

Parents, educators, school leaders and members of the public flood the steps of the Nebraska State Capitol in support of public schools and against an "opportunity scholarships" measure on Saturday, April 29, in Lincoln, Neb. 

 Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — The ink was barely dry on a new law allowing generous tax breaks for donations for private schooling before the state’s powerful teachers union launched an effort to repeal it.

On Wednesday, language for a ballot referendum repealing Legislative Bill 754 was filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.

