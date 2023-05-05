Starting this summer, the Saints will come marching in to Mount Marty University.
Presentation College of Aberdeen — whose mascot is the Saints — announced in January it was closing and was not enrolling students for the 2023-24 school year. The Catholic school, which enrolls about 600 students, cited financial reasons for its decision.
Mount Marty wanted to offer itself as a new home for the PC students, according to MMU Admissions Director Greg Franz. So far, nine have transferred with the possibility of two or three more coming, he said.
Besides sharing a Catholic identity, both Mount Marty and PC offer a smaller, tight-knit campus, Franz said. In addition, the schools have competed against each other in athletics.
“The Presentation students have a number of options, but we believe they would find us a good fit for them,” he said. “We are looking forward to providing them with a high-quality degree despite difficult circumstances.”
Mount Marty reached out to Presentation College with a teach-out agreement, according to MMU President Marc Long. Under the agreement, PC students were given a path for transfer of their credits and maintaining the same or less cost as they received at Presentation.
“When a school is closing, they enter into teach-out agreements that are approved by our accreditation agency,” he said. “The students transferring to Mount Marty are entering degree programs we offer, so it should be a seamless transition.”
The faculty played a role in crafting the teach-out agreement, and the entire university put forth its support for the PC students and staff, Long said. The move included multiple visits to Aberdeen and holding a social event for the students.
“We want to help them with their transitions, wherever they go,” he said. “We realize lives have been turned upside down, not just for the students but also for their faculty, staff and administration. From a Christian perspective, it was the right thing to do.”
For Kyle McLean, Presentation’s closure hit him both personally and professionally. A PC graduate, he now serves as the MMU assistant admissions director. He not only recruits the Aberdeen area in his current job but now also finds himself assisting the Presentation transfers.
“I do have a unique perspective and personal feeling towards PC,” he said. “I had spent seven years there — four as a student and three as a coach — so that place was a big part of my growth as a student and young professional.”
As a young alumnus, McLean still knows many of the faces affected by the PC closure.
“First and foremost, my heart breaks for the students, staff and faculty up there,” he said. “There’s still so many people up at PC that I’m close with, so that does make it even tougher when they announced their closure.”
Mount Marty participated in a college fair for PC students, but MMU also sponsored its social event last January in Aberdeen, Franz said. The MMU senior leadership, admissions, coaches and others attended the social.
The event was open to all PC students with no expectations of them committing to Mount Marty, Franz said. The focus remained on the 45 Presentation students who attended the event.
“We wanted to give the PC students a chance to get off campus. We wanted to interact with them in a more relaxed setting,” he said. “We asked each of them to tell us their names and more about who they are and their interests,” he said. “We took the time to learn more about them. We wanted to make it clear that we care about them.”
Besides the social event, the MMU men’s soccer team traveled to Aberdeen in March for an exhibition match.
McLean viewed the outreach as critical not just for recruitment but also for supporting the displaced PC students. “The most important thing we did at MMU was to just let these kids know that we are there for them,” he said.
With his background, McLean wanted to reassure the transfer students about the upcoming changes.
“I wanted to be there to be able to speak to them about how the transition to MMU would be similar to a school like PC and that MMU has been so amazing to me since I’ve been there,” he said. “Our staff that traveled up there … did a truly great job to show these kids that we care about them and are just trying to help them navigate a tough situation.”
MAKING THE CHOICE
Presentation students transferring to Mount Marty told the Press & Dakotan they felt that sense of caring from the MMU staff and believe they have found a good new home.
KaiLena Vasquez, an incoming junior from Yerington, Nevada, didn’t plan to remain in South Dakota.
“I was back home in Nevada when I got the announcement and, to be frank, I wasn’t going to come back,” she said. “I was going to have my (older) brother pack my stuff out (of Presentation) and move to a college back home. But after thinking about it, I decided to come back and see what other opportunities were here within the state.”
Vasquez wanted to remain at a close-knit college and community. A MMU campus visit clinched the decision for her. She played Saints volleyball and softball, and she plans to play at least Lancer softball.
“I immediately fell in love with the (Yankton) campus and people that I met,” she said. “They are all very sweet and seem very caring.”
For Hanna Lee, an incoming sophomore exercise science major from Humboldt, the school closure came at a particularly difficult time. She started 2023 with knee surgery, learned two weeks later about the PC closure, followed a week later by a car accident that totaled her car.
“I was devastated when I found out PC was closing, I had no clue what to do or what the next step was. I remember calling my mom, bawling my eyes out and she thought I fell and hurt my knee because I just had knee surgery. I wanted to go to bed and wake up and it all be a dream, but that wasn’t the case,” she said.
“I chose to move off campus and do online school because financially it was the better choice. It was definitely hard to move because I had made some really good friends and was going to miss out on a lot of college things. But I was also able to be with my family and boyfriend to help navigate the next steps for my future.”
For incoming Watertown sophomore Emma Koch, the transfer to Mount Marty provided her best option for continuing her radiologic technology program, playing volleyball and remaining close to home.
“The process of finding another school was hard at first, but I was able to find Mount Marty. It started with me talking to the volleyball coach, then it went on from there,” she said. “Mount Marty is a good fit because it seems closely related to Presentation through faith and through its sense of community, and this will help with my transition.”
Koch visited the MMU campus in February, saying she fell in love with the school.
“The campus is beautiful, and it has a homey feel to it which is what I love. I also came to Mount Marty April 23 for a volleyball scrimmage, and I enjoyed that also,” she said. “I am excited to play on the volleyball team and continue to make new friendships. I plan to move to Mount Marty this fall.”
In terms of logistics, Justin McClurg faced major challenges both academically and geographically. The Busselton, Australia, student will attend MMU for his senior year to complete his radiologic technology degree. A Saints soccer player, he plans to continue the sport at The Mount.
During his time at Presentation, McClurg had heard some talk of the college’s financial struggles, but he didn’t anticipate the school would close during his time there.
“I didn’t dwell on it much and proceeded straight to considering my next move as I knew transferring (midway through my) radiologic technology degree would be difficult,” he said.
McClurg said he felt fortunate that MMU sponsored the Aberdeen dinner for the PC students.
“I had a great talk with Oliver Tieleman, MMU men’s soccer head coach, that night and knew MMU would be a great possible opportunity,” he said. “Throughout my transferring process, MMU continued to lead the race as they were the most helpful and understanding.”
DEALING WITH EMOTIONS
Like many PC students, Mesha Schwab of Lemmon dealt with a wide range of emotions amidst the need to make immediate decisions. Students hadn’t anticipated the news, let alone its timing, she said.
“After the news, I shut down for a few weeks and it didn’t hit me that I needed to find a new school until about three weeks after the assembly,” she said. “I was definitely in shock for some time, and it took me a couple days to be able to process it all; I still don’t think I have completely.”
However, the situation has gotten better as the PC students move forward with the next chapter in their lives, she said. She will enter the fourth year of her nursing program at Mount Marty
“Many students, including myself, went through the grieving process. With each day, it has gotten a little easier and we keep looking for the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “Although this isn’t what any of us expected, I think this is making a lot of us grow up a lot sooner than we wanted and having to make some pretty difficult decisions that can and will alter the rest of our lives.”
Schwab sought a school that would transfer her credits and complete her degree on time. She also sought the school that “felt the most right” for her. She considered herself “very fortunate” to meet McLean the day she learned PC was closing.
“I actually chose MMU because of Krystal Diedrichsen, Britta True and Kyle McLean and for how human they made me feel through the whole process,” Schwab said. “The small class sizes, small campus, clinical site right there, everything else was all just an added bonus. These three individuals helped to make MMU feel like home.”
The transition has remained fairly easy, Schwab said, particularly with the teach-out agreement. She will need to take some extra classes to meet MMU’s graduation requirements, which means taking two summer classes. However, she will still graduate in May 2024.
“I’m looking forward to meeting the other senior nursing students that I will be joining. I know that with change comes challenges, and I think that is my biggest fear right now,” she said.
“It will definitely be a challenge being the new kid in the senior level of nursing school, but I hope that they all accept me and welcome me in with open arms. As this is hard for them, it is extremely hard for me.”
However, she enjoyed her January campus visit and has remained in contact with faculty.
“They are helping to make this transition as smooth as possible,” she said. “I couldn’t have asked to find a better group of people to help me.”
Cole Skadsen, an incoming Garretson senior, will study criminal justice and play football for the Lancers. After the news of PC’s closure, he focused on finding a new college.
“I just looked at (what) all the schools were offering and looked for the ones closest to home,” he said. “I chose Mount Marty because it is close to home, and I know some people (at the Mount).”
Skadsen has remained in contact with admissions counselors and coaches. He visited the campus twice and plans to move to Yankton this fall after traveling to Hawaii this summer. He and Vasquez are boyfriend and girlfriend, which he said helps knowing at least one other person at the Mount.
“These final days (at PC) are bittersweet, but I’m looking forward to new atmosphere and a place I can keep playing football,” he said. “It’s just getting used to new teachers, people and place!”
MAKING THE MOVE
Despite the challenges that lie ahead, the PC transfers said they are excited about making a new home.
Vasquez anticipates the hardest adjustment will be teaching styles, but she has remained focused.
“I’m super excited to be coming to MMU this fall and can’t wait to make new connections and friendships!” she said. “I am very grateful for everyone at MMU for helping make this stressful time so easy. Can’t wait to be a Lancer!”
Lee chose MMU because of the close-knit, friendly atmosphere and looks forward to meeting new people in Yankton.
“Some challenges for me is comparing everything to PC,” she said. “I really fell in love with PC and wanted everything to be the same, but I had to learn that it wasn’t going to be the same but a new adventure for me.”
Lee relies on her faith to carry her through this year’s difficult times. “My mom always tells me God only gives certain situations to the people He knows can handle it. These situations will only make me stronger and appreciate the small things in life,” she said.
Schwab expressed similar sentiments.
“Although I am very scared and very nervous for this next step in my journey, I am very excited,” she said. “I think that this is going to be a great fit for me, and I cannot wait to see where this new journey will take me. It has not been easy, but it will be worth it in the end — a true blessing in disguise.”
For McClurg, the journey that took him from Australia to the United States will now move to a new home.
“From admissions to coaching staff, (MMU) did everything in their power to get you the information you needed for a smooth transition. Ultimately, this feeling of being wanted aided me in my final choice to attend MMU,” he said.
“Now I will be moving to Yankton soon to begin my radiologic clinicals at the hospital this coming summer and I cannot wait. (I’m) excited to be a Mount Marty Lancer!”
