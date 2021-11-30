Man Charged In January Death Of 4-Month-Old Child

CENTER, Neb. — A Creighton, Nebraska, man faces a possible life sentence related to the January death of a four-month-old child.
Edward Stephan Davis has been charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death, a Class IB felony, and one count of manslaughter, a Class IIA felony, according to the Knox County Attorney’s office.
The first count carries a punishment of 20 years to life imprisonment. The second count carries a punishment of up to 20 years imprisonment.
Deputy Knox County Attorney Samantha Holecek filed the complaint Nov. 29, according to a press release. The charges allege Davis with “knowingly and intentionally causing Ender Lee Davis” to be “cruelly punished” and “causing the death of Ender Lee Davis unintentionally during the unlawful act of child abuse.”
The complaint is the result of an investigation by Creighton Police Chief Mark Duncan into the child’s death. Duncan conducted the Jan. 13 investigation in cooperation with Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Avera Creighton Hospital and the Douglas County (Nebraska) Coroner’s Office.
Upon filing of the complaint and affidavit, Knox County Judge Donna Taylor issued a warrant for the Edward Davis’ arrest. He is currently held at the Brown County Jail in Brownwood, Texas, awaiting transport by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office back to Center, Nebraska.
His first court appearance will be scheduled upon his return, according to the press release. In Nebraska, criminal cases originate in the county court.
Bond is fixed at $500,000/10%.
No further information was available at deadline.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.