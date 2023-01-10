OMAHA, Neb. — For the 2022 calendar year, Missouri River basin runoff above Sioux City, Iowa, totaled 19.3 million acre-feet, 75% of average. This was the 30th lowest annual runoff for the Missouri River Basin in 125 years of record-keeping.
The ongoing drought shows little relief in sight and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers predicts runoff into the mainstem reservoir system will remain below normal. For 2023, runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa is forecast to be 20.8 MAF, 81% of average.
This is based on current runoff trends, drier than normal soil conditions, and nearly average plains and mountain snowpack. At the start of the 2023 runoff season, which typically begins around March 1, the total volume of water stored in the mainstem reservoir system is expected to be 45.7 MAF, 10.4 MAF below the top of the carryover multiple use zone. The Mainstem Missouri River reservoir system is designed to use the water contained within the carryover multiple use zone to provide service to the eight Congressionally authorized purposes during extended droughts. Those purposes are flood control, navigation, water supply, irrigation, hydropower, recreation, water quality control, and fish and wildlife.
To further conserve water in the Missouri River Mainstem reservoir system, minimum releases from Gavins Point Dam are scheduled this winter while still serving the needs of the municipal, industrial and powerplant water intakes along the lower river.
While the winter target release from Gavins Point Dam is 12,000 cfs, releases were increased to 14,000 cfs in mid-December and early January to mitigate some of the effects of the much colder temperatures across the lower basin. Releases are currently at 14,000 cfs.
Releases from Gavins Point Dam will be reduced beginning Jan. 9, by 1,000 cubic feet per second to 13,000 cfs and held for three days and reduced to 12,000 cfs on Jan 12.
“With weather conditions and river stages forecast to be more seasonal in over the next few weeks, we are restoring system releases to the minimum winter rates,” said John Remus, Chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.
There is enough water in the river for all water supply needs. Access to the water remains the responsibility of the facility owner operators.
Weather and river conditions continue to be monitored.
“Releases from Gavins Point Dam will be adjusted to the extent practical to help mitigate any negative effects of the cold weather. We know the importance of our operations to water supply,” added Remus.`
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.