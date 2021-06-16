PIERRE — Round 1 of the South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) 2021 Community Innovation Grant (CIG) program has been completed. Fourteen South Dakota nonprofits will receive grant awards. Offered in partnership with the Bush Foundation, the Community Innovation Grant program supports efforts to find breakthrough solutions to community challenges across the state.
“The South Dakota Community Foundation received 63 applications in Round 1 and selected these fourteen nonprofits to implement inclusive, collaborative and resourceful solutions that will benefit all our state’s citizens,” says Ginger Niemann, SDCF Senior Program Officer. “Round 1 resulted in $204,830 being distributed among the selected grantees. We are grateful to the Bush Foundation for their past and continued investment in our state.”
The review committee chose to support the following projects financially:
STATEWIDE
• Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota Chapter (Statewide): $10,000
In South Dakota, more than 18,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s. This project will work to ensure that rural South Dakotans are connected to the same resources for Alzheimer’s as their urban counterparts. The focus will begin with 50 or more rural counties and tribal areas in our state where dementia services and resources are most limited. The Alzheimer’s Association is working in partnership with the South Dakota Department of Human Services, the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs and AARP to bolster this initiative.
• Center for Rural Affairs (Statewide): $15,000
Many South Dakotans still lack broadband access, despite it being a critical component of modern-day life. Targeted engagement to underserved, rural communities is the prime focus of this project. Expansion of grassroots outreach, engagement with economic and community development groups, identification of tools and training to improve digital literacy and capabilities are all key objectives included in this process.
• Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota (Statewide): $20,000
With this project, Lutheran Social Services is seeking to improve their agency and staff’s capacity to work toward racial equity by increasing their ability to acknowledge and address racial and cultural differences, acknowledge racism and discrimination in society and advocate for remedies to social injustices.
• NAMI South Dakota (Statewide): $20,000
Funds will support development of an online survey to determine topics, information and education needed when there is a request for a virtual mental health presentation. An online tracking tool will also be developed to measure presentation impact and determine trends. Data will be recorded allowing for strategic development and marketing of additional topics of interest to clients.
• Survivors Joining for Hope, Inc. (Statewide): $10,000
Despite having a suicide rate amongst individuals ages 15-24 that is higher than the national average, limited resources exist for youth in South Dakota who have lost someone to suicide. A survey will be created for school administrators and student councils to complete. Based on scores from these surveys, each school will be put into a region to determine a baseline for student awareness and staff education. Community engagement will take place and groups will be led not just by adults but by youth themselves. Information gleamed from the surveys will help develop and launch a program focused on providing curriculum, resources and activities for youth.
EASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA
• Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Plains, Inc. (Yankton): $10,000
The Boys and Girls Club of the Northern Plains, Inc. is an umbrella organization with five different Boys & Girls Clubs serving youth in different areas including the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton. They successfully began the process of developing a diversion program for juvenile felons in Brookings. This work will continue focusing on the goal of improving diversion programming for youth within Yankton County. Partners in this effort will include the State’s Attorney’s office, local businesses, mental health agencies, youth and families and probation officers.
• Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition (Yankton): $8,000
With US Army Corps of Engineers input, the Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition began developing a sediment management plan. Phase 1 began July 1, 2019 and laid out tasks and costs associated with Phase 2. Phase 2 focuses on tasks such as a Solutions Workshop, which will bring subject matter experts together in Yankton and includes an economic analysis using different dredging scenarios.
