SD State Robotics Tourney This Weekend In Vermillion

VERMILLION — This Saturday, 40 teams from around the state will converge on Vermillion for the VEX IQ State Robotics Tournament. The teams will be vying for the titles of State Champion and for a seat to the World Robotics Competition in Dallas in April.
The event will be taking place at the Muenster University Center Ballroom at the University of South Dakota campus. The public is invited to come watch this event.
“Over 200 children, ages third to eighth grade, will gather at the Muenster University Center Ballroom for this awesome event,” said Bill Anderson, one of the event coordinators. “We’d love to welcome the public and have them experience this event.”
Team check-in will begin at 8 a.m. with the full competition starting at 10 a.m. The finals competition begins at approximately 2:30 p.m. with awards following between 3-4 p.m.
Among the many teams that will be competing this weekend will be several from Vermillion, including teams from Robotics of Vermillion (ROV). Many of those teams are fresh off recent wins in Council Bluffs, where they attended the Junior Jacket Robotics — Pitching In VEX IQ Middle School and Elementary Tournaments in late January.
At that tournament, ROV teams brought home 10 of 18 available trophies, competing against 36 other teams from Nebraska and Iowa:
• In the Elementary School division, ROV’s Team 57069B, Mechanical Building Brick, won the Excellence Award, the Teamwork Challenge Award, and was crowned as the Robot Skills Champion. ROV’s Team 57069X, The Mechanical Futbol Beasts, also won the Teamwork Challenge Award and Team 57069R, Rising Robots, won the second place Teamwork Challenge Award and the Design Award. Team 57069K, The Monkeybots, won the second place Teamwork Challenge Award.
• Meanwhile, in the Middle School Division, Team 57069W (The Wolves) won all three top awards including the Excellence Award, the Teamwork Challenge Award, and the Robot Skills Championship Award.
This weekend’s competition in Vermillion will conclude the regular season for ROV and other area robotics teams. Some teams, including three from ROV, will continue this spring to compete at the 2022 CREATE U.S. Open Robotics Championship in Council Bluffs in April. Others will travel on to the 2022 VEX Robotics World Championships. Many teams from Vermillion and elsewhere are hoping to earn a seat to that competition this weekend.
