SIOUX FALLS — A Wagner man convicted of threatening communications was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.
Kyle Gullikson, 29, was sentenced to time served, two years of supervised release and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
Gullikson was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 3, 2019. He pleaded guilty on March 24.
The conviction stemmed from an incident on or about Nov. 5, 2019, when Gullikson knowingly and willfully transmitted threatening messages on Facebook.
