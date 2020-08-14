• A report was received at 3:57 p.m. Thursday of vandalism on Cedar St.
• A report was received at 4:16 p.m. Thursday of a protection order violation on E. 20th St.
• A report was received at 10:16 p.m. Thursday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 10:07 a.m. Friday of the theft of services on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 11:20 a.m. Friday of a business burglary on Piper St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:16 a.m. Thursday of a protection order violation on W. 19th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:30 p.m. Thursday of vandalism on Hideaway Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:48 p.m. Thursday of an assault off of 305th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:42 a.m. Friday of a domestic incident on Lewis & Clark Trail.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:17 a.m. Friday of a residential burglary off of 310th St.
